AmeriPro Health Announces Growth Partnership with Whistler Capital Partners

ATLANTA & NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriPro Health (“AmeriPro” or the “Company”), a leading provider of patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery services, today announced a partnership with Whistler Capital Partners (“Whistler Capital”), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, to invest in the Company and support its continued growth. AmeriPro will continue to be led by Founder and CEO, Suhas Uppalapati and the Company’s existing executive leadership team. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018, AmeriPro is a fast-growing, tech-enabled, medical transportation and patient logistics platform that serves a diverse group of leading health systems and communities across Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. AmeriPro continues to differentiate itself in the market as the partner of choice across the Southeast through its steadfast commitment to delivering sustainable transportation solutions, prioritizing patient safety and experience and driving innovation across the industry.

The partnership will enable AmeriPro to accelerate its growth in new and existing geographic regions and expand its tech-enabled logistics offering along the patient care continuum. AmeriPro will also have access to leading technology and development resources through Whistler Labs LLC, an affiliate of Whistler Capital. With Whistler Capital’s backing, AmeriPro will continue to drive innovation and transformation into both acute and post-acute care settings by leveraging AI and data analytics for enhanced patient flow management and resource utilization with the goal of driving better patient care and productivity.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Whistler Capital as we seek to bring superior patient care, best-in-class client service and the differentiated tech-enabled offering we are known for to more clients and communities around the U.S.,” said Mr. Uppalapati. “With Whistler’s support, we look forward to capitalizing on the vast opportunities ahead of us: from continued expansion in community-based settings and discharge optimization to intake triage and revolutionizing patient logistics.”

The growth partnership with Whistler Capital is expected to further solidify AmeriPro’s competitive advantage in the industry and advance its differentiated tech-enabled offering – one that has already been operationalized through partnerships with leading academic health systems.

“At Whistler Capital, we have deep expertise in the intersection of healthcare and technology and AmeriPro’s focus on driving a better patient experience through data-driven solutions is a perfect fit with Whistler’s mission and investment approach,” said Geoff Clark, Managing Partner at Whistler Capital. “Suhas has built a tremendous team and we are excited to support AmeriPro’s continued expansion and innovation as they continue to bring a differentiated level of efficiency and quality to patient care.”

“AmeriPro’s innovative solutions were developed to address longstanding pain points in patient logistics and transportation through rapid response, real-time patient care and have helped revolutionize the medical transport category,” said Darshan Prabhu, Partner at Whistler Capital. “AmeriPro’s transformational leadership has done a fantastic job exploring and pioneering new industry solutions that drive exceptional client loyalty and robust organic growth, positioning the company well for its next stage of expansion.”

Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to Whistler Capital. Citizens M&A Advisory served as financial advisor and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP served as legal advisors to AmeriPro Health.

About AmeriPro Health

AmeriPro Health encompasses a diverse range of healthcare companies devoted to optimizing patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery. Our extensive portfolio comprises emergency and critical care services, non-emergency medical transportation, patient coordination and personalized home-based care solutions, providing a seamless patient care journey. By covering the complete spectrum of patient care, we seek to ensure enhanced patient outcomes, more efficient healthcare processes and timely, location-appropriate access to care. At AmeriPro Health, we provide an adaptable suite of patient-centric, value-driven services, tailored to meet the needs of communities, health systems, health plans and employers. As a pioneer in last-mile healthcare, our strength lies in our capacity to anticipate future needs, swiftly adapt and deliver on the evolving demands of our clients.

About Whistler Capital

Whistler Capital Partners is a Nashville-based private equity firm focused on growth equity and growth buyouts in the healthcare industry and related tech-enabled services verticals. With over $1 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with world class leadership teams, supporting them with strategic resources and capital, with a particular focus on deploying or expanding investments in technology-enabled and data-driven opportunities. To learn more, visit Whistler Capital online at whistlercapital.com.