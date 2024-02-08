NNN Pro and STNL Advisors Announce Previously Completed Strategic Partnership Under Holding Company “SURMOUNT”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NNN Pro, the market-leading net lease investment sales firm in the country, and STNL Advisors, a premiere net lease advisory firm have both formally announced previously completed strategic partnerships with newly branded investment holding company “SURMOUNT.”

SURMOUNT is an institutional platform focused on investing and partnering with growth-oriented real estate companies, and consumer-facing brands across the country. The company provides strategic growth capital across multiple sectors to create enhanced enterprise value for real estate and related investment opportunities.

This partnership further brings together the strengths and expertise of NNN Pro and STNL Advisors -- two seasoned net lease focused real estate organizations -- paving the way for a more streamlined and full-service net lease advisory services platform. NNN Pro and STNL Advisors will continue to operate under their existing branding.

Last year, NNN Pro made headlines when it announced its separation from national brokerage Marcus & Millichap after 20 years, having closed over $30 billion in net lease sales. STNL Advisors has been a leader in the industry for the past decade focusing on advising sponsors and operators on optimizing the value of their leasehold portfolios.

“ Our vision is to build the most comprehensive and full-service commercial real estate platform in the market,” said Glen Kunofsky, CEO of both NNN Pro and STNL Advisors respectively. “ Further aligning the expertise and resources of these two companies allows us to holistically serve the evolving needs of our clients, while also further institutionalizing and streamlining our services and offerings.”

“ We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to deepen the collaboration between our investment sales and advisory practices under this new structure with SURMOUNT,” said Nicoletti DePaul, COO of NNN Pro and STNL Advisors. “ We look forward to further defining our full suite of real estate offerings and partnerships ahead, including development and capital services.”

SURMOUNT is headquartered in New York and operates from multiple locations across the country.

For more information about SURMOUNT, visit SURMOUNT.com