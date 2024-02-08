Boxlight Solutions Successfully Integrated at Father Yermo Schools

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leader in interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services, is pleased to announce that Father Yermo Schools has successfully integrated Mimio interactive displays and MimioSTEM solutions.

Father Yermo Schools in El Paso, TX, committed to providing accessible Catholic education, faced challenges in student engagement, particularly in science and technology. To enhance hands-on learning, the school strategically invested in Mimio by Boxlight technology, fostering interactive experiences and supporting key 21st-century skills.

Father Yermo Schools have integrated the following award-winning Boxlight solutions for enhanced teaching and learning:

Mimio Interactive Displays

Every classroom, K-8, now features a Mimio interactive display, fostering dynamic learning. Teachers easily illustrate complex concepts, creating a collaborative environment with seamless connectivity for enhanced presentations.



Labdisc All-in-One Science Labs

Labdisc all-in-one science labs enrich hands-on learning with real-time data collection. Teachers use Labdiscs for practical tasks, aligning with modern educational standards and providing valuable scientific skills.



Mimio MyBot Robots

Mimio MyBot robots enhance STEM education by providing interactive coding and robotics experiences. Integrated into the curriculum, they ignite creativity and problem-solving skills, equipping students for future challenges.

“I had the pleasure of being the original trainer to introduce Ms. Liaño and Dr. Peña to our MimioSTEM suite and it is so inspiring to see how they have really embraced the technology and used it to foster the critical thinking and problem-solving skills of their students,” stated Hannah Olson, MimioSTEM Product Manager.

To read the full Father Yermo Schools story, click here.

To explore award-winning technology and STEM solutions that enrich the teaching and learning experience, go to www.boxlight.com.

