MeridianLink Software Helps A+ Federal Credit Union Boost Loan Volume

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that A+ Federal Credit Union (A+FCU) has selected MeridianLink® to update its loan origination system, leveraging the Company’s multi-product platform, MeridianLink® One. The credit union already uses MeridianLink® Consumer, MeridianLink® Mortgage, MeridianLink® Portal, and MeridianLink® Opening for business accounts, and recently added MeridianLink® Consulting, MeridianLink® Engage, and MeridianLink® Insight. The end-to-end digital platform enables the Texas-based credit union to bundle data and technology to create enhanced member and employee experiences.

With over 193,000 members and more than $2.6 billion in managed assets, A+FCU has streamlined its loan origination process by adopting the MeridianLink One platform. Its configurable offerings enable A+FCU to enhance member relationships, access and learn from business data to provide more personalized experiences, and approve loans faster through automated decisioning. In fact, A+FCU doubled its instant approval rates on consumer loans after making the switch from six disparate loan origination platforms to the streamlined capabilities of MeridianLink One.

“A+FCU benefits from increased efficiency in its workflow by leveraging multiple MeridianLink solutions as part of the MeridianLink One offering,” said Devesh Khare, chief product officer at MeridianLink. “By working together, A+FCU has been successful in decreasing turnaround times, enhancing reporting analytics, and streamlining communication among members and partners.”

This transformation has led to optimized digital capabilities for A+FCU and improved the member experience for consumer and mortgage loan applications. MeridianLink’s cross-sell capabilities powered by its unified platform enable the credit union to efficiently consult with members about additional lending options based on their unique credit report information and other relevant data, making it easier to deepen member relationships. Moving forward, A+ FCU will incorporate the power of MeridianLink Engage to reach new and existing members with timely and personalized offers.

“Since partnering with MeridianLink, we’ve been more agile in our business, we are solving problems quicker, and we are going to market faster than before with initiatives that are most impactful to our members,” said Amber Isaku, vice president of lending at A+ Federal Credit Union. “The MeridianLink One platform and its data-driven, digital workflows provide a consistent end-to-end digital lending experience, enabling us to innovate continuously to offer the best digital experiences to our members.”

ABOUT A+ FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

A+ Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by 50 Austin, Texas teachers. Seventy-five years later, A+ Federal Credit Union is an award-winning institution with over 193,000 members throughout the community, over $2.6 billion in assets, over 500 employees, and 22 branches. A+ Federal Credit Union supports members with a full range of financial products including home, auto, and personal loans, checking and savings accounts, as well as digital banking solutions for banking on the go. A+ Federal Credit Union continues to have close relationships with local schools and provides free financial education curricula for educators, engaging financial education presentations for students, real-life money management simulations for youth, high school branch locations, and unique financial products designed for teachers. Learn more at aplusfcu.org.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.