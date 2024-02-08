Green Business Benchmark Brings Its Sustainability Certification to Asia

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Business Benchmark (GBB), a sustainability software company powered by Clearyst°, announced today a strategic partnership with Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL), Korea’s leading sustainability testing and certification organization, based in Seoul.

GBB’s mission is to empower organizations to accelerate their sustainability impact with comprehensive software solutions. As part of the agreement, KCL will incorporate GBB’s software capabilities and sustainability certification within its customer network to deliver sustainability programs, best practices, and impact.

“By partnering with KCL, GBB’s solution will reach an entirely new international customer base,” said Tom Permatteo, Founder of GBB. “This alignment is a significant milestone in GBB’s expansion strategy, and we’re glad to be entering the market with such a strong and esteemed partner in KCL.”

“90% percent of CEOs are taking action on sustainability with pressure from investors, regulators, customers and employees,” said Paul Ghiz, Co-CEO of Clearyst, GBB’s parent company. “The GBB/KCL collaboration will drive business sustainability performance and impact by helping companies implement enduring business practices to address today’s demands.”

“We’ve been seeking a sustainability partner for some time and were impressed with GBB’s effectiveness and usability,” said KCL CEO Jo Yung Tae. “GBB’s software is a natural complement to our current offerings and, as the first company in South Korea now incorporating GBB’s tools into our platform, we’re able to present a more robust sustainability management program to our customers.”

KCL provides testing, assessment and certification solutions for construction and civil engineering materials, new and renewable energy, consumer products and medical appliances and in environmental, logistics and green industries. It currently serves more than 40,000 customers globally.

Green Business Benchmark (GBB), a Clearyst° software company, provides comprehensive sustainability management software to plan, build, and implement tailored sustainability programs to achieve lasting, valuable change.

Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) is Korea’s leading testing and certification organization with expert research staff and state-of-the-art facilities with a mission to create a more reliable and safer living environment.

Clearyst° is a sustainability technology company made up of a suite of software products to accelerate sustainability performance for businesses. To learn more, please visit Clearyst.com.