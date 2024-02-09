Krispy Kreme® Celebrates Expansion into Brazil

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) today announced an exciting agreement to enter a joint venture with AmPm Comestíveis Ltda (AmPm) to bring one of the world’s most loved sweet treats to Brazil. Krispy Kreme® will offer its melt-in-your-mouth fresh doughnuts to Brazilian consumers through a network of Krispy Kreme shops and AmPm convenience stores.

“ We are thrilled to share the joy that is Krispy Kreme in Brazil,” said Raphael Duvivier, Krispy Kreme, Chief Development Officer. “ Our fresh doughnuts will be a great fit in a country well-known for its culture and enjoyment of sharing meals and sweets with family and friends.” Each Krispy Kreme doughnut is made fresh daily, hand-crafted, and hand-decorated to ensure consumers around the world come back for more.

“ In addition, we are very pleased to partner with AmPm,” continued Raphael. “ They have built a strong retail presence along with deep experience for iconic brands like ours.”

Bringing happiness through doughnuts, Krispy Kreme's strategy is clear: make our fresh doughnuts available in more places and keep reminding people of the joy that is Krispy Kreme. Buzzworthy favorites like its Valentine’s Day doughnuts are bringing love to consumers around the world. Brazilian consumers will now have the chance to not just eat these special doughnuts, but they’ll be able to share and give them to others.

Brazil represents a priority growth market for Krispy Kreme and this news follows its successful December 2023 launch in Paris. The company anticipates launching in Brazil between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

The joint venture is subject to approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority.

About Krispy Kreme

