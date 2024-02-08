Confrad Collective Welcomes Six New Member Agencies From Around the Globe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confrad Collective, a collaboration of global agencies that represents the future of modern marketing, is welcoming six new member agencies to the organization: Callow Events (Northern Ireland), feat. (Hungary), Heights (Saudi Arabia), KPA ONE (Czech Republic), Noesis (Italy) and TDW+Co (USA).

“We’re thrilled about the continued expansion of Confrad Collective’s global footprint across Europe and the Middle East,” said Klaas Fremaut, chairman of Confrad Collective, “The inclusion of these world-class integrated marketing communications agencies that live our core values of collaboration, knowledge sharing, friendship and business growth will further strengthen our network and offering.”

As a Confrad Collective member, each of these agencies gains a global network of colleagues, resources, and the opportunity to work with various clients across markets, languages, and cultures.

Dillon Allie, president of Confrad Collective, and CEO of HDMZ, a life science-focused agency based in the United States, said: "These agencies are highly respected in their local markets, and their membership will further our combined abilities to execute campaigns and solve complex problems on behalf of our clients on a global scale. Our members serve leading worldwide brands across multiple sectors including luxury, consumer packaged goods, entertainment, travel, higher education, hospitality, biotech and healthcare, events, and business-to-business. Expansion is key to ensure we can meet and exceed the needs of these global leaders."

For more information on the newly admitted agencies and existing members, as well as membership or new business inquiries, please visit confrad.com.

About Confrad Collective

Confrad Collective is a collaboration of agencies from around the world that represents the future of modern marketing. We provide an exchange of ideas and insights from a global perspective that prepares agencies to solve the business and marketing challenges of our clients. Our selective membership means Confrad Collective comprises like-minded agencies that are motivated to grow professionally, culturally, and financially.