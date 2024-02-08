Humble Bundle Surpasses $250 Million Raised for Charitable Causes Around the Globe

Humble has raised over $250 million for charity. This incredible milestone wouldn't be possible without the amazing Humble community. The impact of their contributions can be felt far and wind, bringing meaningful change to countless lives around the world.

Humble Bundle has raised more than $250 million since its inception in 2010 to help out charities around the globe, furthering its mission to be a force for good. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humble Bundle, the digital retailer with a mission to be a force for good in the world, today announced it has surpassed a momentous milestone: raising over a quarter of a billion dollars for charities worldwide, together with its global community of game, book, and software lovers, by directing a portion of nearly every sale to a variety of worthy causes. Today’s announcement coincides with the release of the Humble 2023 Social Impact Report, highlighting the results of last year’s donations, which exceeded $14.4 million and supported more than 7,500 charities across a range of categories, including Humble’s five core social impact focus areas: Health & Well-being, Crisis & Disaster Relief, Equity & Inclusion, Quality Education, and Climate Change & Sustainability.

Founded in 2010 by Jeff Rosen and John Graham, a couple of gamers seeking a new way to raise money for various charities, Humble Bundle pioneered the game bundle-for-charity model. Since then, the company has expanded its offerings and grown its focus on doing good, integrating it into every aspect of its business and operation. Its community has grown, too, demonstrating that being a force for good lies at the heart of what people want from the products and businesses they support.

“We are so grateful to our community and our content and charity partners for helping us fulfill our mission to make a difference in the lives and causes most in need around the world,” said Kamini Tiwari, Humble’s vice president of social impact. “While we’re proud to have brought funding and awareness to some of the most urgent social and environmental issues over the years, more is always needed; we’re looking forward to continuing to tackle these challenges with our community and partners in the years ahead.”

The Humble 2023 Social Impact Report highlights several direct results of last year’s fundraising:

Leaning in During Times of Crisis: Humble’s community and content partners helped raise over $5 million to address some of the most devastating tragedies worldwide, including the floods in Libya, the earthquakes in Morocco and the Türkiye-Syria region, the Maui fires, the humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza, and the conflict in Sudan, in addition to providing ongoing support in Ukraine and Haiti. Given the expeditious need for funding in crisis situations, Humble established a forward-fund initiative with longstanding charity partner Direct Relief, enabling funds to be raised and earmarked before a crisis or natural disaster occurs so they can be deployed faster than ever.

Promotion of Health and Well-being: Humble again directed a significant percentage of its total impact funds in 2023 toward charities whose work directly helped people survive—whether from disease, food and water insecurity, mental health issues, or other challenges. Partnering with charities such as The Global FoodBanking Network, charity: water, Active Minds, Prevent Cancer Foundation, SpecialEffect, The Trevor Project, and more, Humble is helping to ensure sustainable solutions that promote global well-being.

Providing Access to Knowledge: Through its work with charity partners such as Room to Read, Little Free Library, and First Book, Humble helped bring 36,437 diversity-positive books to schools and libraries. In addition, Humble's efforts with the National Coalition Against Censorship and Every Library supported their focus on diversity and representation, and partnering with the Malala Fund and buildOn helped overcome gender, economic, and literacy barriers to education and resources.

Fighting for Fairness and Equity: Humble continued its support for equity and inclusion by promoting representation through its Black Game Developer Fund and through its partnership with organizations such as Gameheads. To combat the lack of access to STEM disciplines for women, Humble deployed a strategy of focusing on charities seeking to educate and empower girls from a young age up through those entering the workforce, including Girls Who Code, NPower, and the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund.

Taking on Global Warming: Humble raised more than $1 million last year for charities committed to addressing some of the biggest contributors to climate change. Working with organizations at the forefront of meaningful environmental work, such as One Tree Planted, Coral Guardian, and Cool Effect, Humble mobilized its community in support of neutralizing carbon, preserving oceans and aquatic life, and renewing forests to make the world a healthier, more sustainable place.

About Humble:

Humble was founded in 2010 with the mission to mobilize the goodwill of online communities in support of people and causes in need. As a digital store and membership service, Humble partners with content providers and charities to develop and offer digital content and product bundles to the public, directing a portion of nearly every sale to charity.

Humble has raised more than $250 million for thousands of charitable organizations around the world. For additional information visit: https://www.humblebundle.com