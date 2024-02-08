Avnet and indie Semiconductor Enter Global Distribution Agreement

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, and Avnet, a global technology distributor, have executed a distribution agreement to accelerate global availability of indie’s innovative semiconductor product portfolio, leveraging Avnet’s extensive market reach, support, and fulfillment capabilities.

indie’s highly differentiated solutions represent one of the industry’s broadest automotive portfolios offered by any semiconductor supplier today, addressing the key automotive megatrends of Driver Safety and Automation (ADAS), In-cabin User Experience (UX), and Electrification. Included in this agreement are indie’s USB power delivery, intelligent lighting, motor control, ultrasonic, and 120GHz radar sensing silicon solutions. Additional product lines will be made available in the future.

“indie is excited to partner with Avnet to bring our world-class automotive portfolio to a global customer base,” said Michael Wittmann, chief operating officer at indie Semiconductor. “Avnet’s strong expertise in the automotive segment, coupled with its global reach, will allow our class-leading products to bring value to customers across global automotive development regions.”

“We look forward to collaborating closely with indie to bring Avnet’s global support network and market knowledge to indie’s broad and differentiated automotive portfolio to help meet the innovation needs of a fast-evolving industry,” said Mat Ransom, global vice president Automotive and ASCS, Avnet.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on developing innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient technology for ADAS, user experience and electrification applications. Our mixed-signal SoCs enable edge sensors spanning Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound, and Computer Vision, while our embedded system control, power management and interfacing solutions transform the in-cabin experience and accelerate increasingly automated and electrified vehicles. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partner and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs worldwide. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and regional support offices across the United States, Canada, Argentina, Scotland, England, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan and China.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at avnet.com.

