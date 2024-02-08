Diversified, GroCyber Join Forces to Deliver Media-Centric Cybersecurity Solutions

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced a partnership and trio of solutions with GroCyber. Together, the companies are empowering AV and media companies to improve their cybersecurity stance by providing a “clean bill of health” for their digital media environments, ensuring hardware and software are current, and protecting media storage and devices against the threat of malware.

“Many organizations around the world have parts of their environments that are not cyber ready. This can put them at risk for attacks from vulnerabilities or methods that are many years old,” said Mat Newfield, president and chief commercial officer of Diversified. “The issue for many media and AV organizations is that the security solutions today do not always cater to the specific needs of their industry. So, Diversified – which has deep expertise in AV and media – has joined forces with GroCyber to deliver media-centric solutions to help companies in this space increase their cyber resiliency.”

The new Diversified-GroCyber cybersecurity solutions include:

Cyber certification: For this offering, GroCyber works as the independent third party to test and certify that the broadcast environments and components of Diversified clients are operating in accordance with the NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF).

Cyber hygiene and monitoring: This new Diversified managed service monitors the hardware and software at a business to ensure it has the latest security patches, configuration and access control – minimizing the organization's cyber risk exposure.

Vulnerability management: This new service provides guidance on how to create a secure architecture and performs scanning and penetration testing to identify and alert Diversified clients of vulnerabilities quickly so they can protect their media assets.

“It is absolutely critical for organizations today to protect the integrity of their media assets, which are key to their business operations and can represent hundreds of millions of dollars in intellectual property,” said Alison Kidd, managing partner of GroCyber, which was founded by 25-plus-year veterans in cybersecurity who have brought together a team of cybersecurity experts to solve some of enterprises’ most complex problems. “Traditional approaches like air gapping no longer work in our connected, IP-based world, and patching alone is not enough.”

About Diversified

At Diversified, we leverage the best in technology and ongoing advisory services to transform businesses. Our comprehensive suite of solutions are engineered to help our clients build connections that make a difference – whether by inspiring viewers, engaging associates, motivating audiences, or streamlining and safeguarding operations. Our solutions reach millions every day. Founded in 1993, we’re a global organization serving local needs with 2,400+ associates worldwide. Learn more at onediversified.com and follow us on LinkedIn.