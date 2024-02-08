Rootstock Software Airs Trace Medical as Latest New Customer

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a leader in the Medical Device ERP space, is excited to announce Trace Medical, a national leader in ventilator rentals, as a new customer. Trace Medical, known for its extensive fleet of ventilators, has selected Rootstock ERP to streamline its rental management and fixed asset management processes, ensuring efficient service and operational excellence.

"Trace Medical provides critical medical equipment to healthcare facilities across the country,” said Joe Massa, Chief Revenue Officer at Rootstock Software. “The company is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the needs of its customers and their patients, and their selection of Rootstock will enable them to leverage a modern Medical Device ERP to support continued efficiency improvements and company growth."

In the healthcare market, there’s a huge advantage for medical facilities to rent rather than buy equipment, such as ventilators. Equipment can be expensive; renting provides value in that the provider performs the upkeep and maintains certification requirements—a huge advantage for facilities and a key driver behind Trace Medical’s growth.

“Selecting Rootstock ERP is a pivotal step in further harnessing the Salesforce Platform to streamline our operations,” said Dallas Johnson, CTO and VP of Operations at Trace Medical. “Using Rootstock will enable us to better manage our fleet, optimize repair center operations, and enhance our rental management capabilities, all while maintaining our focus on our customers and providing a superior level of service."

Rootstock’s asset management and work order capabilities will allow Trace Medical to manage its national fleet with unprecedented precision. Additionally, the ERP's rental management features are tailored to support the company’s unique business model, which provides facilities with the flexibility to meet patient needs.

"Rootstock will support our white-glove service to customers, whether they need a handful of units or hundreds at a time," Johnson said. "With Rootstock ERP, we’ll have the operational support to further our mission of delivering the most clinically appropriate and cost-effective medical equipment in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare market."

For more information on Rootstock’s Medical Device ERP, visit https://www.rootstock.com/cloud-erp-solutions/medical-device-manufacturers/.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company’s latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.