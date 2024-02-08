DoorDash Partners with Toronto Chef Craig Wong for a Limited-Edition Lunar New Year Dish Available Exclusively on DoorDash

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash Canada is ringing in Lunar New Year with its latest partnership with Toronto-based Chef, Craig Wong. Chef Craig, renowned for his Chinese-Jamaican fusion restaurant Patois, has created a limited-edition dish, ‘Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet' available exclusively on DoorDash from February 9 to February 23. Additionally, six lucky consumers stand a chance to win big with a red envelope contest, featuring six exclusive prizes from DoorDash.

Lunar New Year celebrates the beginning of a fresh chapter, cherished across diverse cultures, with this year falling on Saturday, February 10. This year, Torontonians can ring in the Year of the Dragon, with the limited-edition ‘Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet' specially curated by Chef Craig.

The ‘Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet’ features wok stir-fried egg noodles, shiitake mushrooms in oxtail gravy and chadon beni ginger scallion sauce, nodding to Chef’s Craig Jamaican and Chinese heritage. “Lunar New Year 2024 is significant, Year of the Dragon! During this time, consuming long noodles symbolizes good luck, prosperity and a long life,” says Chef Craig, owner of Patois. “I’ve created a fun dish incorporating stir-fried long life noodles and a juicy fried chicken cutlet that’s dusted with bright and tangy red chilli powder to ensure this plate is packed with luck and prosperity.”

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Six lucky Patios customers who order the ‘Long Life Noodles with Fried Chicken Cutlet' through DoorDash will receive a special surprise: a red envelope containing a $100 gift card for DoorDash. This cherished tradition, symbolizing good wishes and fortune for the year ahead, adds an extra layer of excitement to the Lunar New Year celebrations.

“DoorDash is thrilled to partner with Patois and Chef Craig Wong, celebrating the joyous occasion with Torontonians through a special limited-edition dish," says Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada. "Lunar New Year is a time of gathering, sharing well wishes and enjoying beloved dishes that bring communities together. We're proud to support and celebrate the incredible Asian culture and cuisine that Toronto has to offer, bringing these delicious flavours straight to people's doorsteps.”

Whether you are celebrating Lunar New Year among friends and family or making new traditions, DoorDash is here to bring you the best of your neighbourhood with the click of a button.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.