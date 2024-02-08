E.A. Gibson and SOGDC Sign MoU for the Joint Development of Oil and Gas Facilities Project at Sipitang Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP)

Exchange of the signed MoU between YBhg Datuk Harun Bin Ismail JP (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for SOGDC) and Tonci Tokic (LNG Business/Project Development Lead at E.A. Gibson). (Photo: Business Wire)

Exchange of the signed MoU between YBhg Datuk Harun Bin Ismail JP (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for SOGDC) and Tonci Tokic (LNG Business/Project Development Lead at E.A. Gibson). (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd (Gibson) and Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (SOGDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the development of the Oil and Gas facilities at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), Sabah, Malaysia.

The feasibility study for the proposed Project is underway with completion scheduled for May 2024.

This milestone marks a crucial step forward in realizing the envisioned developments at SOGIP.

SOGDC’s Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan said SOGDC is aiming for a long-term cooperation with Gibson together with reputable international players to participate in the development of SOGIP to create high-quality jobs in the state of Sabah.

SOGDC’s CEO Datuk Harun Ismail added that the collaboration with Gibson and its global clientele will unlock energy availability for domestic and international markets that will position SOGIP as one of the key hubs in the region.

Gibson are London-based shipbrokers with over 130 years of experience in advising international clients, primarily in the oil & gas sector.

SOGDC is a Sabah state government agency under the direct purview of the State Ministry of Industrial Development & Entrepreneurship.