TouchTunes Acquires Arachnid 360 to Continue Driving Innovation Within In-Venue Entertainment

NEW YORK & LOVES PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TouchTunes Music Company, LLC (“TouchTunes”), the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, announces it has acquired the business of Arachnid 360, LLC (“Arachnid”), the originator and innovator of soft-tip electronic darts. Arachnid, known for its BullShooter brand, operates more than 30,000 connected dartboards globally. With TouchTunes’ existing fleet of connected jukeboxes, the combined company will have a footprint of nearly 100,000 connected devices, delivering best-in-class entertainment experiences for bars and restaurants across North America and Europe.

TouchTunes is excited to leverage the capabilities of the combined business to provide consumers, venues, and operators with a comprehensive interactive entertainment ecosystem. TouchTunes is committed to investing in the game of darts and providing venues and operators with the resources to grow recreational and competitive play. Arachnid will continue to operate under the Arachnid, BullShooter, and Spider 360 brands.

"We are ecstatic to join forces with the Arachnid team. This acquisition is a huge leap forward in our mission to spark joy and human connection through unforgettable entertainment experiences,” said Ross Honey, CEO of TouchTunes. “Both companies are pioneers in pushing the boundaries of interactive, out-of-home amusement. Together, we will make the in-venue consumer experience even more connected, engaging, and personalized.”

"Arachnid, with our BullShooter connected dartboards and tournaments, is synonymous with soft-tip electronic darts,” said Tony Beall, co-owner of Arachnid, on behalf of the ownership group of Arachnid. “Through our complementary strengths, TouchTunes and Arachnid will deliver even more seamless experiences for consumers and growth for the venue and operator community."

Sam Zammuto will continue to lead Arachnid, reporting to Dan Hamric, EVP, Operations at TouchTunes.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, with its connected jukeboxes featured in more than 65,000 bars, restaurants, breweries and other social venues across North America and Europe. TouchTunes’ platform provides location-based digital solutions that inspire social interactions through shared experiences. TouchTunes supports a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands, and features a network of over 2,500 local operators who install equipment and take responsibility for maintenance, promotion, service and support. TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. For more information, visit https://www.touchtunes.com/ and follow TouchTunes on Facebook, Instagram, X / Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest company news.

About Arachnid 360

Arachnid 360 is the world’s preeminent soft-tip electronic darts platform, with over 30,000 connected dartboards in bars and restaurants globally. Arachnid is also the leader in the sport of soft-tip electronic darts through its BullShooter tournaments, celebrating the passion and skill of its athletes. Arachnid 360 is headquartered in Loves Park, IL. For more information visit https://www.arachnid360.com/, https://www.bullshooter.com/, or https://spider360.com/.