Euna Solutions Acquires EqualLevel, Bolstering Euna’s eProcurement Offering to Public Sector Organizations

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions™, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced it has acquired EqualLevel, a Rockville, Md.-based provider of procurement marketplaces that create efficiencies for agencies and suppliers. The strategic move enhances Euna Solutions’ ability to deliver Procure-to-Pay automation to public sector agencies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to announce our acquisition of EqualLevel, a company that shares our passion for serving the public sector,” said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Euna Solutions. “Adding EqualLevel, especially its marketplace solution, to our already extensive procurement offerings provides the 3,000 agencies we serve an opportunity to leverage more capability to create meaningful, positive change within their communities.”

EqualLevel is a leader in cloud-based, procure-to-pay management. The platform helps public sector organizations achieve financial success by optimizing spend and reducing costs, all while ensuring legal and contract compliance. EqualLevel’s platform includes an AI-powered savings and compliance advisor, invoice automation, real-time search, supplemental funds management and a cooperative supplier network.

“We’re thrilled to announce EqualLevel is joining the Euna Solutions family,” said Orville Bailey, CEO and co-founder at EqualLevel. “For nearly 15 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to developing EqualLevel with a vision to enhance the public sector’s efficiency through comprehensive procure-to-pay solutions. Our decision to unite with Euna was made with a clear vision – to find a partner that shares our commitment to excellence and can elevate what we’ve built to new heights. Euna Solutions is the ideal steward for our legacy.”

Euna Procurement is a next-generation eProcurement solution purpose-built for the public sector and designed for smarter, faster sourcing. It manages the entire procurement workflow from purchasing requests to vendor performance. With a community-driven approach, Euna Procurement features the largest and fastest-growing supplier network consisting of more than 700,000 suppliers and 2,000 agencies. The strategic acquisition comes on the heels of a record-breaking year in 2023 for Euna Procurement with nearly $30B in procurements managed across North America.

EqualLevel’s team, including its two founders CEO Orville Bailey and CTO Edward Potocko, will be integrated immediately into the Euna Solutions organization structure.

Leonis Partners served as the exclusive advisor to EqualLevel for the acquisition.

About EqualLevel

EqualLevel, a leader in cloud-based procure-to-pay management, enables organizations everywhere to recognize bottom-line financial and compliance success via real-time cognitive technologies. Customers – small, medium and large – representing the Education, Local Government, Non Profits, and their trading partners rely on EqualLevel to optimize spending and reduce costs. Only EqualLevel provides a public sector mission driven true cloud procure-to-pay platform, including invoice automation, procurement marketplace, supplemental funds management and a cooperative supplier network, allowing customers to realize a return on investment that can start within a few months and grow continually. Learn more at www.equalLevel.com.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions™ is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.