Fluor Selected as FEMA’s East Zone Contractor for its Public Assistance Technical Assistance Contracts V

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has selected Fluor to provide recovery services under the Public Assistance Technical Assistance Contracts V (PA TAC V) for their East Zone region. PA TAC V supports FEMA’s distribution of public assistance following presidentially declared disasters or emergencies. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a one-year base period with four one-year option periods and is valued at up to $525.6 million.

“Fluor has worked closely with FEMA for more than 25 years and our teams are currently on the ground in Florida and Georgia supporting hurricane recovery efforts,” said Tom D’Agostino, Group President Mission Solutions. “We stand ready to work with FEMA in other locations where professional and technical services are required to help those in need in impacted communities.”

PA TAC V is part of FEMA’s approach to align contractors with one of four geographical zones (Atlantic, East, Central and West) to provide more effective resource support. Each zone contract requires a broad range of professional services, including site inspection, field support, technical support of the Community Disaster Loan program, analysis and cost estimation. The East Zone encompasses FEMA Regions III & IV and consists of 14 eastern/southeastern states/areas and all FEMA Headquarters Task Orders.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

