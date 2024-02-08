ClearD3 Implements Data- and AI-driven Pricing Strategy, Delivering Significant Gains for Van den Bosch

THE HAGUE, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearD3™, an innovator in data- and AI-driven pricing, announces the successful implementation of its quote pricing technology at Van den Bosch, a prominent family-owned intermodal transport company.

The operational results for 2023 are in and Van den Bosch has seen a considerable improvement in contribution margin for business covered by ClearD3 - a result that has been objectively measured using A/B testing. ClearD3’s pricing technology is applicable to all types of industrial and freight transport applications.

Van den Bosch, with a rich legacy and a stronghold in bulk freight logistics, sought a solution to navigate the unprecedented volatility in capacity and prices post-Covid. Their existing, predominantly manual pricing model, coupled with limited information, prompted a critical evaluation of the efficacy of Machine Learning and external data integration.

ClearD3™ implemented an automated external supply-chain data-driven pricing system for Van den Bosch. The primary goal was to achieve maximum cash contribution margins by matching the company’s quotes with estimated demand for lanes, departing from the industry-standard "cost plus margin" approach.

"We are delighted with the outcomes of our collaboration with ClearD3," expressed Rico Daandels, CEO at Van den Bosch. "The contribution margin improvement underscores the effectiveness of ClearD3™ in optimizing our pricing strategy, enabling us to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. The needs of society, customers, employees and network are changing with sustainability playing an increasing role. Solutions change with it. For the long term, we want to further increase our positive impact to make the bulk sector more sustainable together. Data plays a big role in this."

ClearD3's solution not only enhances pricing performance but also aligns with Van den Bosch's commitment to leading the digital transition in transport. This collaboration signifies a major leap forward in leveraging technology to achieve operational excellence and competitive advantage.

About van den Bosch:

Van den Bosch Transporten is a leading international logistics service provider. With a strong specialization in bulk transport (both liquid and dry), the company offers a comprehensive range of transport solutions, using various modalities like road, rail, and water. Van den Bosch is known for its innovative approach to logistics, focusing on sustainability, efficiency, and leveraging advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of the transport industry.

About ClearD3™:

ClearD3™ is a leading provider of supply chain data and AI driven solutions, specializing in optimizing pricing strategies and supply-chain processes for businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, ClearD3™ empowers organizations to make better informed decisions in dynamic market environments.