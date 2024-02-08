Alcoa Foundation Partners with Aspen Medical Foundation to Provide Prosthetic Limbs and Specialized Rehabilitation Training in Ukraine

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Foundation today announced a partnership with Aspen Medical Foundation to address the urgent and growing need for prosthetics among both civilian and military victims of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This includes capacity building training for local healthcare personnel.

Caroline Rossignol, President of Alcoa Foundation said, “Alcoa Foundation is pleased to support this initiative that will help those impacted by the war in Ukraine access life-changing prosthetics and navigate the path to physical and psychological healing.”

Funded by a $330,000 Alcoa Foundation grant, Aspen Medical Foundation will work closely with First Medical Union (FMU), the largest health system in Ukraine and the leading rehabilitation site in the country. FMU’s Unbroken project is at the forefront of providing essential services, including reconstructive surgery, orthopaedics, robotic prosthetics, and comprehensive physical, psychological, and psychosocial rehabilitation.

Glenn Keys, founder and Executive Chair of Aspen Medical and board member of Aspen Medical Foundation said, “over 25,000 individuals have suffered conflict-related traumatic amputations in Ukraine, and this number increases every day. This staggering figure underscores the urgency and scale of the need. Each one of these individuals represents a life dramatically changed by the horrors of war, a person forced to cope with the daunting challenge of navigating daily life without a limb or limbs.”

The grant from Alcoa Foundation will enable the procurement of quality prosthetic limbs, tailored to meet individual needs, and facilitate a comprehensive training program for FMU rehabilitation professionals. This project goes beyond the immediate relief of physical disabilities; it is an investment in the long-term resilience and well-being of the affected individuals and their communities.

About Alcoa Foundation

Alcoa Foundation partners with charitable organizations in regions where Alcoa operates to advance sustainable social, environmental, and economic outcomes. For more information, visit www.alcoa.com/foundation.

About Aspen Medical and Aspen Medical Foundation

Aspen Medical is a privately-owned global provider of health services with offices in Australia, the Indo-Pacific, MENA, Europe and the US. The company specializes in providing health solutions in any setting particularly those that are remote, challenging or under-resourced.

The company’s NFP charity, Aspen Medical Foundation, is primarily funded by a percentage of the profits generated by Aspen Medical. The Aspen Medical Foundation aligns its support to initiatives which make a practical and immediate difference to the lives of people living in remote and medically challenged communities. For more information, visit www.aspenmedical.com.