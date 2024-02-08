Asgent Partners with LayerX to Transform Browser Security Landscape in Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asgent, a leading provider of advanced network security solutions, announces its strategic partnership with LayerX, the leading Enterprise Browser Extension. Starting this February, Asgent will be the official distributor of LayerX's cutting-edge browser security platform in Japan, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity defenses in the region.

Through this partnership, Asgent will offer LayerX's browser security platform, designed to protect against online threats directly at the point of entry – the browser. LayerX’s innovative solution is designed to effectively safeguard from a range of cyber threats including phishing, malware, ChatGPT data exfiltration, malicious browser extensions, and others. LayerX's technology offers real-time protection and proactive threat prevention without disrupting the user experience, ensuring a secure and productive browsing experience for users in organizations.

"This new alliance with LayerX is a game-changer for the cybersecurity landscape in Japan," said Takahiro Sugimoto, President & CEO of Asgent. "We live in an age where web-borne threats are increasingly prevalent. At the same time, organizations need to allow employees to work with SaaS apps and use both managed devices and BYOD. LayerX's innovative browser security provides advanced and proprietary technology so organizations can protect against threats and risks without compromising the user experience or their own productivity.”

“At LayerX, we recognize that the browser is the central interface of the modern enterprise, a hub where significant business activities occur. This understanding is at the core of our Browser Security Platform,” says Or Eshed, CEO of LayerX. “LayerX is uniquely browser-native, allowing us to integrate seamlessly into any browser for comprehensive visibility into all browsing events. LayerX can execute a wide array of protective actions, ranging from disabling risky features on a web page to terminating a web session entirely if necessary. This level of control and precision ensures that LayerX protects any browser against all web-borne risks. I am excited to work with Asgent, whose reach and expertise will allow bringing these capabilities to Japan.”

About LayerX

LayerX Browser Security Platform was purpose-built to monitor, analyze, and protect against web-borne cyber threats and data risks. Delivered as an enterprise browser extension, LayerX natively integrates with any browser, transforming it into the most secure and manageable workspace – while maintaining top user experience. Using LayerX, customers gain comprehensive protection against all browsing risks and threats that either target the browser directly or attempt to utilize it as a bridge to the organization’s devices, apps, and data. To learn more, visit www.layerxsecurity.com

About Asgent

Asgent, Inc. (4288: TSE Standard) is a distributor and developer and provider of pioneering network security solutions and services for government agencies, large enterprise and medium-sized organizations across Japan. With an eye on the future and a reseller base of more than 100 System Integrators, the company is dedicated to creating new markets and making network security markets aims to make, both from overseas and in-house, developed network security solutions and services highly successful in the country. Providing a high level of sales and technical support as well as wide range of services for over 20 years, Asgent has come to be known by the market for its reliability and ability to maintain profitable business. To learn more, visit www.asgent.com