Indiana University Health Strengthens Identity Security Controls with CyberArk

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that Indiana University Health (IU Health) has expanded its use of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to fortify cybersecurity protocols, strengthen incident response and reduce cyber insurance costs by prioritizing privileged access management (PAM).

IU Health is Indiana’s largest network of physicians comprising more than 38,000 team members serving over 1.2 million individuals across the state. Like many healthcare organizations, the threat of targeted cyber attacks remains a real and constantly evolving risk. The CyberArk Identity Security Threat Landscape Report found that 97% of healthcare organizations indicated they were targeted by at least one ransomware attack over the previous 12 months, the most of any sector.

“Like many healthcare organizations, we were feeling the increasing financial and compliance pressure of cyberattacks. IU Health needed to secure both our IT team and our vendors – as well as satisfy cyber insurance requirements,” said Colby Arnold, vice president of infrastructure and cybersecurity operations at IU Health. “We took action by evolving our security tech stack and proactively improving identity security controls with CyberArk. We have now doubled our CyberArk PAM footprint to enable us to securely build and scale in a heightened threat environment.”

IU Health initially deployed CyberArk Privileged Access Manager (PAM), part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, for managing and securing IT administrator accounts and sensitive access for its SOC team. The expanded implementation now focuses on locking down third-party risk across its vendor ecosystem by securing vendor access and service accounts and meeting emerging audit and compliance requirements. With CyberArk PAM, IU Health can better manage the expanding number of privileged credentials across its network and isolate and monitor sessions to detect and respond to threats.

“When we first connected with IU Health, its team quickly understood the importance of taking an identity security-first approach when protecting high risk users and software applications,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “As IU Health properly recognized, the threat landscape has evolved and is growing at an alarming rate with new identities, new environments and new attack methods being leveraged by malicious actors every day. In fact, last years 90 percent of organizations experienced at least one identity-related incident. By securing every identity with the right level of privilege controls and just in time access, we are helping IU Health not only immediately meet security and compliance goals, but we are also establishing a framework that paves the way for long term growth.”

Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform seamlessly secures human and machine identities accessing workloads from hybrid to multi-cloud, and flexibly automates the identity lifecycle all with continuous threat detection and prevention – protecting organizations’ identities and most critical assets by enabling Zero Trust and enforcing least privilege.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Copyright © 2024 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.