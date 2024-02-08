GETTRX™ Named Official Credit Card Processor of NHRA in Multi-Year Partnership

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NHRA officials announced that GETTRX™, powered by Global Electronic Technology and the fastest name in credit card processing, has been named the Official Credit Card Processor of NHRA as part of a multi-year agreement.

GETTRX™ was founded by Steve Bryson nearly 30 years ago and has become an industry leader in the FinTech space. The company is building on a successful 2023 with the launch of GETTRX One™, a major platform improvement showcasing exciting developments for customer payment processing needs. GETTRX has also built a strong reputation throughout the industry for its strong customer support and family-first attitude, which has also translated well to its growing partnership with NHRA.

“Fans trust NHRA events to deliver speed, and as the fastest name in credit card processing, our customers know GETTRX™ is all about speed, too. We’re proud of our increased presence with the NHRA,” GETTRX™ Founder and CEO Steve Bryson said.

As well as its status as Official Credit Card Processor of NHRA, GETTRX™ will be heavily involved with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. They are sponsoring the All-Star Callout races in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, with the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout taking place on Saturday, May 18 at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago. The GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place two months later at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 27, and the total purse for both specialty races will be nearly $140,000.

The exciting bonus races feature a unique callout format, pitting eight standouts against each other with big money and bragging rights on the line in both Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Additionally, GETTRX™ is a proud partner for race teams in the NHRA, including Total Seal Piston Rings owner and Pro Stock standout Matt Hartford, who won the NHRA U.S. Nationals in 2023, as well as Pro Stock Motorcycle driver Hector Arana, Jr., who placed third in final points standings and won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. Thanks to this and other partnerships formed between GETTRX™ and teams in years past, the company has seen the first-hand benefit of working with NHRA drivers.

“We’re proud to continue to grow this relationship with GETTRX™ and have them involved with NHRA drag racing on so many exciting levels,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Their passion and customer-first mindset has made them a great partner and translates perfectly into our sport. They see strong value in the NHRA and it’s a huge thrill to see their excitement for the sport as we move into the 2024 season.”

For more information about GETTRX™, visit www.gettrx.com.

For more information about the NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

About GETTRX™

GETTRX™, powered by Global Electronic Technology, offers state-of-the-art payment processing solutions for businesses across the United States. A company rooted in ecommerce, GETTRX™ was at the forefront of the online shopping boom and has relationships with some of the top ecommerce platforms in the world. With a full team of processing and technology experts based in Torrance, Calif., GETTRX™ has solutions to help improve any business model, with a proprietary platform suited for any business vertical.