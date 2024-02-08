CrowdStrike Tames Cybersecurity’s Wild West in New Super Bowl Commercial

Cybersecurity feel like the Wild West? Not on our watch. Secure the future with CrowdStrike.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it’s returning with a Super Bowl commercial for the second consecutive year, featuring CrowdStrike’s AI-powered cybersecurity heroine Charlotte as she tackles modern cyber adversaries and stops breaches. Titled "The Future," the new commercial brings a stylized spin to a classic Western tale to show how CrowdStrike is securing the future of the digital frontier. The spot will be broadcast during the two-minute warning in the first half.

CrowdStrike is the first and only modern cybersecurity company to advertise nationally in the Big Game. Last year’s commercial showed how the company would have stopped history’s most infamous breach during the Battle of Troy. This year’s commercial is set in a futuristic Wild West and tells the story of good versus evil, as four of today’s most notorious nation-state and eCrime cyber adversaries ride into town looking to cause turmoil and disruption. Armed with the power of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform, Charlotte protects the businesses and citizens in the frontier town by rapidly detecting the threat and stopping the adversaries in their tracks.

"Cyberattacks are an existential threat for every organization on the planet. The speed, scale and potential business disruption of today’s attacks can make cybersecurity feel like the Wild West," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "We pioneered the adversary-focused approach to cybersecurity, unmasking today’s ‘outlaws’ and arming organizations with modern, AI-powered protection to stop breaches and bring order to the threat landscape. As the cybersecurity leader and industry innovator, we’re continuing to blaze a trail and bring cybersecurity mainstream by telling our story on one of the world’s biggest advertising stages."

Headquartered in the U.S. with operations across the globe, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the world. Trusted by more than 23,000 customers, CrowdStrike pioneered the first cybersecurity platform built in the cloud with the market-defining, AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. Paired with its elite incident response team and renowned cyber threat intelligence team, CrowdStrike delivers the security outcome that global organizations need most: stopping breaches.

The 30-second commercial was directed by award-winning director Tarsem Singh and produced by CrowdStrike’s newly formed internal creative agency, redbird, in collaboration with talented industry leaders Howdy Sound, LIME Studios, Nice Shoes, RadicalMedia, Union Editorial and Zoic Studios.

Visit YouTube to watch "The Future" before it airs and the extended cut version as well.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

