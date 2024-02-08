St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and TelevisaUnivision score big with first Spanish language charity spot for St. Jude to air during Sunday’s big game

The ad for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which will air in Spanish on Univision during Sunday’s big game, invites viewers to give monthly to St. Jude as an Ángel de Esperanza® (Angel of Hope) while celebrating the support of active Ángeles de Esperanza donors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confetti will rain on one fortunate team Sunday night, yet thanks to a partnership between St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and TelevisaUnivision, viewers will get a glimpse of the confetti that streams at one of the most joyous moments for St. Jude families – a No More Chemo party. This type of celebration signifies the conclusion of a patient’s chemotherapy treatment with a special song, harmonized by hospital staff, and plenty of confetti. Oh, and there’s cake, too.

The ad, which will air in Spanish on Univision, is the network’s first charity advertising spot during Sunday’s big game. The spot invites viewers to give monthly to St. Jude as an Ángel de Esperanza® (Angel of Hope) while celebrating the support of active Ángeles de Esperanza donors. The longstanding 27-year partnership between St. Jude and the Spanish-language broadcast network has resulted in more than $90 million raised for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

“One of the most special moments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a No More Chemo party – where we celebrate the end of a patient’s chemotherapy treatments with a special song and a shower of confetti. Thanks to this partnership with our friends at Univision, we’re so glad to be able to share this experience on such a big stage,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. “This spot is so much more than an ad – it’s an expression of gratitude to our active Ángeles de Esperanza, as well as a call to action as we invite generous hearts to join us in making a difference in the lives of kids at St. Jude. Every child, no matter where they live, deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.