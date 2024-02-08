AVI Systems Signs Agreement With Audio Visual Associates of New Jersey to Further Expand the AVI Footprint in the Northeast United States

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVI Systems, the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration systems integrator, today announced that Audio Visual Associates (AVA) will join AVI Systems as it 32nd location in the U.S. Located in New Jersey, AVA will serve its clients going forward as AVI Systems. The majority of AVA employees will become employee owners at AVI Systems when the transition is complete. This comes after announcing a new AVI Systems location in Washington, D.C., as well as the opening of new office locations in Boston and New York City in 2023.

“The Northeast region of the U.S. is AVI System’s fastest growing geography with strong demand from global customers,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO at AVI Systems. “AVA resources are ready, set, go for rapid expansion and the New Jersey facilities will compliment AVI’s fastest growing location in New York City. It’s a great time to be AVI with the strongest financial performance in our 50-year history; our employee owners are proud of these recent achievements.”

“We are so excited about becoming part of AVI Systems,” said Ed Susco founder of AVA. “Our 35-year history together with AVI’s industry leadership makes a great combination. Not only will our employees benefit, but our clients gain access to AVI’s breadth of offerings, support and global capabilities.” Susco will serve AVI as Managing Director in New Jersey, continuing to offer the high-touch boutique experience for which AVA is known.

AVA specializes in the design, sale, service, installation and rental of AV solutions found in corporate and hotel environments. The company has operated with a “whatever it takes” philosophy, making AVA employees valued technology partners and advisors to every client served.

“AVA is a perfect fit with AVI Systems as we continue to grow our presence and serve clients throughout the Northeast,” said Joe Melfa, Area Vice President at AVI in New York. “In just 24 months, we have grown strategically to be the dominant provider of audio visual and unified collaboration solutions including Microsoft Teams Room and Zoom room solutions. In addition, we design, install and support digital media solutions and broadcast solutions – all backed by a full suite of managed services. As our client base continues to grow, AVI is ready to deliver world class solutions and support, reach, and the ability to scale with each client we serve.”

With more than 1,100 employees in 32 U.S. locations, AVI Systems will continue to grow strategically in 2024. New locations in Phoenix and Washington, D.C. will open this year in addition to expansions in Dallas, San Francisco, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. AVI offers clients the ability to see meeting space, unified collaboration solutions and digital media offerings in its Experience Centers, which feature the latest technology solutions for the modern workplace, classrooms, and facilities where collaboration is required.

