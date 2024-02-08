Weigel Broadcasting Co. and TEGNA’s WQAD to Bring Milwaukee Bucks Games Back to Free Over-the-Air Television in the Quad Cities

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to broadcast television in the Quad Cities as part of a new agreement with TEGNA Inc’s (NYSE: TGNA) WQAD. These games will be available to nearly 240,000 homes and more than 384,000 people in the Quad Cities. Games will air on WQAD 8.3 through its free, HD over-the-air broadcasts and through the channel’s distribution with cable services.

WQAD will have 10 over-the-air Bucks games this season, beginning on Friday, Feb. 23, when the Bucks play at the Minnesota Timberwolves. WQAD is part of the newly announced broadcast package from Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s WMLW The M in Milwaukee.

“We’re thrilled to make these Bucks games available to every fan, and every household, in the Quad Cities,” said Jim Kizer, president and general manager, WQAD.

“We’re grateful for the trust of the Milwaukee Bucks and Weigel Broadcasting,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “This is an exciting moment in sports, and we’re pleased to strike additional agreements to offer more games to more fans in more homes.”

The games were previously made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Wisconsin. The complete 10-game schedule follows:

Date Opponent Time (CT) Friday, Feb. 23 at Minnesota Timberwolves 9 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Chicago Bulls 9 p.m. Monday, March 4 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Boston Celtics 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at New Orleans Pelicans 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5 vs. Toronto Raptors 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 vs. Orlando Magic 7 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder 7 p.m.

“Weigel is elated to help bring Bucks basketball games to viewers on broadcast television, an accessible and affordable option for all sports fans,” said Evan Fieldman, executive vice president of Weigel.

“We’re thrilled to reach Bucks fans on broadcast television stations,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Over-the-air is an easy and affordable way for Bucks fans to watch our games, and we’re excited to work with Weigel and broadcasters like TEGNA to make them widely available.”

The Bucks will utilize their TV broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines for these 10 games.

Free over-the-air television provides fans an easy and affordable way to watch the Bucks. Broadcast antennas to watch over-the-air television are widely available for purchase.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.