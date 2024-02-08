Allison Transmission’s 3414 Regional Haul Series™ Selected by One of the World’s Largest Logistics Companies for Natural Gas-Powered Fleet

Like all Allison transmissions, the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ works with any fuel source. Its patented torque converter boosts engine torque, compensating for the lower power often associated with compressed natural gas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Like all Allison transmissions, the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ works with any fuel source. Its patented torque converter boosts engine torque, compensating for the lower power often associated with compressed natural gas. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce a leading global logistics and delivery company will add Freightliner Cascadia compressed natural gas (CNG) day cab tractors equipped with the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) transmission to its fleet of 18,000 tractors. After initially introducing the 3414 RHS into Cascadia models paired with the DD13 diesel engine in early 2022, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) introduced the Allison 3414 RHS and Cummins ISX12N engine pairing last year as an industry-leading solution that maximizes payload and performance while reducing emissions and engine noise levels.

“The 3414 RHS offers a variety of benefits including patented torque converter technology, which ensures vehicles using alternative fuel solutions maintain performance standards while reducing CO 2 emissions,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “The fuel agnostic nature of Allison transmissions enables customers to use familiar powertrain hardware to achieve sustainability goals.”

Allison’s conventional transmissions are fuel agnostic, offering easy integration with any fuel source, delivering durability and reliable performance to strengthen sustainability initiatives without sacrificing fleet productivity and efficiency. The Allison 3414 RHS offers up to 8% fuel economy improvement over the 3000 Highway Series™ transmission and provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to competitive automated manual transmissions. To compensate for the lower power associated with compressed natural gas, Allison’s torque converter multiplies engine torque to significantly improve startability, drivability and overall productivity.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.