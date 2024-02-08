Westcliff University Celebrates Exemplary Social Responsibility Achievements

Westcliff University Partners with the Inclusive Sports Foundation to Help Hundreds of Children with Special Needs Enjoy Recreational Activities for the First Time.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westcliff University, a global leader in higher education, is proud to celebrate its outstanding 2023 social responsibility achievements. Under the visionary leadership of president and CEO, Dr. Anthony Lee, Westcliff University was recently recognized as the only higher educational institution on Orange County Business Journal’s 2023 Companies That Care list for substantially enhancing the well-being of its local community, notably contributing more than $70,000 to various local non-profit organizations. In addition, Westcliff supported scholarships valued at nearly $3M last year, significantly easing the financial burden for students – including many from developing countries – and empowering them on their educational journeys.

The institution's culture of philanthropy was apparent through the 584 student and faculty volunteers, who dedicated an impressive 5,188 combined hours of community service and generously donated 1,100 much-needed items throughout the year to those in need.

"The commitment our Westcliff faculty, staff and students displayed last year through serving and contributing to the people of Orange County is a true reflection of our school’s core values,” said Dr. Lee. “We take immense pride in our ability to enact meaningful change and leave a lasting positive imprint on our community. I look forward to even more charitable activities in 2024 and beyond."

Westcliff’s dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion was also tangible through its partnership with Unlimited Possibilities (UP), an Orange County-based nonprofit providing specialized care and comprehensive support for over 5,300 children and families with disabilities each year. The university’s involvement in teaching children and teens—both with and without disabilities—to learn how to ride a bike at the UP to Us Bike Camp this past summer, exemplifies Westcliff’s deep-rooted values of humility, empathy and compassion.

"Westcliff University's continued support has been pivotal in broadening the scope and impact of our programs,” said Christina Lim-Garkovich, vice president of philanthropy and marketing for Unlimited Possibilities. “The school’s involvement goes far beyond mere financial support; its students, employees and faculty are genuinely aligned with our mission to empower those with special needs in Orange County.”

Additional 2023 initiatives included hosting two Inclusive Sports Days that helped hundreds of children with disabilities enjoy various recreational activities for the first time through its partnership with Inclusive Sports Foundation – and generous financial contributions to support Second Harvest Food Bank’s Walk to Feed OC event and the 11th annual Hope Charity Golf Tournament for Laura's House. By actively participating in and sponsoring these altruistic functions, Westcliff University offers its students and staff a meaningful platform to impact lives positively, extending their influence from the campus to the broader community.

Laura's House received additional support via Westcliff's yearly holiday donation drive, gathering a heartwarming total of 601 donations of items requested by the local non-profit organization to directly benefit families affected by domestic violence in need of emergency shelter, education and counseling. The university’s focus on helping to cultivate important workforce skills was also evident in its leadership training program, inviting members of Laura’s House access to Westcliff’s Distinguished Innovator Speaker Series for invaluable professional development opportunities.

About Westcliff University: Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, technology, computer science and engineering and law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. With more than 6,000 enrolled students, its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu to learn more; and follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

