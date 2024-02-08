Rockefeller Global Family Office Expands Private Wealth Business in Southeast Division, Adds Variant Path Group in Charlotte, NC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Global Family Office, the wealth management division of Rockefeller Capital Management (“Rockefeller”), today announced the addition of Variant Path Group, a respected 10-person team based in Charlotte, NC.

The team includes Managing Director and Private Advisor Taylor Barden; Senior Vice President, Private Advisor, and Team Chief Investment Officer Tory Raether; Senior Vice Presidents and Private Advisors Kristen Richards, James Freeman, and C. Lee Ives III; Vice Presidents and Private Advisors Harper Hicks and James Waters; Senior Client Associates Alyce Noonan and Maggi Brown; and Wealth Management Analyst Ashley Haisch.

The group joins from Morgan Stanley and will report to Kristen Sario, Southeast Divisional Director of Rockefeller Global Family Office. Variant Path Group was recently named to Forbes’ list of “2024 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams.”

“The Charlotte area is one of the fastest growing in the United States and Variant Path Group brings deep ties to the community dating back more than 60 years,” said Christopher Dupuy, President of Rockefeller Global Family Office. “The group’s reputation for providing excellence in financial advice and client service to individuals, families, business owners, and professionals across generations makes it a perfect fit with Rockefeller’s mission and culture.”

Charlotte is the nation’s second largest banking center, Sario noted, with a vibrant, diversified economy featuring rapid growth in the transportation, technology, energy, education, and health care sectors, as well as a rich cultural offering. “Variant Path Group will play a central role in bringing the Rockefeller experience to a growing number of current and future clients.”

The Forbes ranking discussed above was designated in 2024 and lasts for a period of one year until new rankings are released. Each wealth management team—selected by SHOOK Research—is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management. No compensation has been provided in connection with obtaining or using this award. RCMID-1428079438-4883