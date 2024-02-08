AM Best Places Credit Ratings of SILAC Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of SILAC Insurance Company (SILAC) (Salt Lake City, UT).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of SILAC have been placed under review with negative implications primarily due to a decline in the quality of one of its reinsurance counterparties and the quality of investments that it holds as collateral. As a result of these factors, as well as increasing reinsurance leverage over the past year, AM Best has noted a decline in SILAC’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). SILAC has entered into several reinsurance agreements with unrated reinsurers and maintains relatively high reinsurance leverage.

While SILAC’s capital and surplus has grown over the past year due to the retention of favorable earnings and capital contribution from investors, risk-adjusted capitalization is assessed as weak, as measured by BCAR. AM Best also notes the somewhat limited financial flexibility of SILAC should additional capital be needed to fund new growth or replenish capital due to investment impairments or the recapture of ceded business. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best can fully assess the company’s strategic and capital plans.

