GE HealthCare and MedQuest Associates Collaborate to Provide Innovative Medical Device Technology and Digital Tools for Outpatient Imaging Centers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, and MedQuest Associates (MedQuest), a leading owner, operator, and manager of outpatient diagnostic imaging facilities, today announced a three-year collaboration to deliver excellence in patient care by providing access to innovative technologies from GE HealthCare and the infrastructure and resources from MedQuest that are needed to optimize multi-site outpatient imaging networks for success.

As the demand for imaging services grows, advancements in technology enable a broader range of services to be provided in ambulatory settings, which can help alleviate the burden on acute care hospitals. Innovative care models and emerging technologies in outpatient imaging are vital to boosting operational efficiency and expanding access, helping ensure top-tier patient care. MedQuest’s model of joint ventures with health systems, coupled with GE HealthCare’s innovative technologies, will help deploy emerging imaging solutions, including solutions to support Theranostics, into the ambulatory setting.

MedQuest CEO Jason Howard shared, “Our commitment to customer-centric care is at the center of everything we do. Building upon our more than 25-year history as a leader in outpatient imaging, our partnership with GE HealthCare will position us at the forefront of innovative care delivery and product line development, enhancing the level of care for our patients and health system partners.”

MedQuest will continue to broaden their ability to provide high-performing care in the outpatient imaging space with the addition of AI-enabled digital capabilities from GE HealthCare, including AIR Recon DL, AIR Touch Technology, Imaging Protocol Manager, Smart Subscription and Digital tools with Imaging 360. These innovative capabilities will help enable clinicians to provide improved outcomes for patients and deliver personalized, precise patient care, while improving radiology workflows and helping ease workloads for care teams.

“GE HealthCare is excited to provide advanced technologies and digital tools to enable clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent data and smart devices to help improve patient outcomes,” said Jason Schneck, President, U.S. & Canada Imaging, GE HealthCare. “We are relentlessly focused on improving the healthcare experience for patients everywhere.”

This collaboration will assist hospitals and healthcare systems in further expanding their reach into the communities they serve and their impact on delivering care for their patients.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

About MedQuest Associates

MedQuest is a leading owner, operator and manager of diagnostic imaging facilities with a network of over 50 imaging centers under management. As one of the nation’s most experienced outpatient imaging partners, MedQuest provides comprehensive services, including outpatient imaging management joint ventures, and referring physician engagement. Serving health systems, hospitals and imaging centers nationwide, MedQuest draws upon decades of operational experience and industry knowledge to deliver comprehensive guidance and solutions that increase revenue and optimize operations, while improving quality and the patient experience. MedQuest’s industry-leading proprietary systems and processes create an unrivaled value proposition for its partners.