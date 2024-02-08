CrowdStrike Named a Founding Member of NIST Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced it is a founding member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), demonstrating its commitment to the advancement and promotion of responsible AI. The AISIC will act as a collaborative platform where both public sector and private stakeholders will help shepherd standards and techniques around the broader implementation and development of trustworthy AI.

The initiative is part of NIST’s response to President Biden’s landmark Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, which tasks NIST with a number of responsibilities to advance the safe, secure and trustworthy development and use of AI. CrowdStrike remains at the forefront of AI-native cybersecurity, pioneering breakthrough applications of AI to elevate and accelerate critical security workflows to more effectively stop breaches, save time and minimize costs. CrowdStrike’s portfolio of innovations are delivered through the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR Platform, and include Charlotte AI, the purpose-built engine powering the company’s portfolio of generative AI capabilities across the platform. CrowdStrike’s comprehensive knowledge in the AI space will assist the AISIC to develop proven, scalable and interoperable methodologies to develop the responsible use of AI systems and the promotion of responsible AI.

Responsible Use of AI & Privacy by Design

As highlighted in CrowdStrike’s recent testimony to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, although threat actors will continue to leverage AI with malicious intent, it’s important to recognize the significant benefits AI is driving in cybersecurity. Time and time again, these tools overperform by a wide margin over legacy technology that does not incorporate AI. However, AI that lacks privacy-by-design can introduce enterprise risk. An overarching goal of the AISIC – in conjunction with Executive Order 14110 – is to promote the development and responsible use of trustworthy AI applications to ensure that data stays private and protected.

“As a leading U.S. cybersecurity technology partner for the Federal Government, CrowdStrike has redefined modern security. The Falcon platform has set the standard in the industry for how AI can deliver the speed and scale needed to detect threats and stop breaches,” said Drew Bagley, vice president & counsel, Privacy & Cyber Policy, CrowdStrike. “Ultimately, AI is a cybersecurity enabler and can drive better protection of assets by rapidly detecting hidden threats and accelerating time to respond. But, with every groundbreaking technology, there are new opportunities and risks organizations must anticipate. As a founding member of the AISIC, we intend to help organizations and agencies embrace privacy-by-design and responsible AI technology for more comprehensive visibility into their networks to more holistically protect data against breaches.”

For additional information on CrowdStrike's global policy work, please visit our policy page.

