Cornucopias Increases Interoperability with Expansion to Base

Cornucopias, a blockchain-based video game offering an open-world, AAA-quality MMORPG experience, today announces its inaugural node sale on Ethereum Layer2, Base. With an existing community of over 50,000, this expansion will significantly broaden Cornucopias' user base to those within the Ethereum ecosystem who can now experience the game's key digital assets on their preferred chain. In turn, the Base network will experience an increase in traded NFT volume and marketing exposure.

“Cornucopias is a Web3 game made by gamers, for gamers. Originally rooted in the Cardano community and the Binance Smart Chain, our expansion aims to offer users more choices and aligns with our mission to be chain-agnostic,” said Cornucopias co-founder and co-CEO Josh Jones. “In the realm of games integrating blockchain technology, we firmly assert that the critical determinant for success lies in the seamless cross-chain interoperability — a fundamental element that significantly shapes the overall gaming experience.”

Currently live in pre-alpha, Cornucopias is developing an immersive game underpinned by fantastical and powerful lore and set in an interactive and open-world metaverse. Harnessing the full power of the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5, Cornucopias is building a dynamic virtual realm focused on world-building, game development, and the expansion of its optional digital asset lineup, including the ongoing node sale.

These nodes assist with game downloads for Cornucopias gamers. They also move the game further toward decentralization, eliminating single points of error and enhancing user experience. Those who participate in the sale will receive COPI tokens as rewards for operating the node and bolstering Cornucopias’ infrastructure. Many projects similar to Cornucopias often present node sales with steep price points. However, leveraging Cornucopias' cutting-edge technology, which allows the operation of up to 50 nodes from a single computer, the team has strategically set prices to accommodate participants at varying comfort levels.

"As we head into an inevitable bull market, we anticipate that Web3 gaming will play a pivotal role in driving heightened interest in blockchain. Expanding to another ecosystem not only facilitates easier entry into our game's economy but also holds the potential to bolster player engagement, thereby enhancing the enjoyment of this thrilling, futuristic MMO,” said Cornucopias co-founder and co-CEO Rob Greig. “We recognize that blockchain technology alone does not make a game compelling, which is why we don't exclusively hinge the enjoyment of Cornucopias on it. However, we cannot disregard the advantages it enables, and we firmly believe that our game has the potential to kindle players' interest in blockchain, resulting in a mutually beneficial outcome for developers and users alike.”

Check out Cornucopias at its official website https://cornucopias.io/.

About Cornucopias

Cornucopias is an open-world, AAA-quality massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) built on Unreal Engine 5. Users create and control their avatars to explore vibrant settlements, interact with fellow players, and engage in immersive activities, including crafting, commerce, combat, and racing. Now in its early pre-Alpha access, Cornucopias leverages blockchain technology to allow users to earn, collect, trade, and transact with various in-game assets, including racing vehicles and virtual plots of land.

Cornucopias is currently integrated with both the Ethereum and Cardano networks, with plans to expand access to future users with the addition of a new blockchain ecosystem and community partners.

About Base

Base is an Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) chain that offers a safe, low-cost, developer-friendly way to build on-chain. Base is an L2 built on OP Stack in collaboration with Optimism. We’re incubating Base inside of Coinbase, leveraging the last decade of our experience building crypto products, and plan to progressively decentralize the chain over time. We currently do not plan to issue a new network token.

For more information, please visit: https://help.coinbase.com/en/coinbase/other-topics/other/base