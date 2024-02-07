Cybersecurity Leader eSentire Expands MDR Protection Across Australia with Three Top Value-Added Resellers

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced that three of Australia’s top Value-Added Resellers (VARs): Advance Vision Technology, Exigo Tech, and Rubicon 8 have joined eSentire’s CRN 5-Star e3 partner ecosystem.

Advance Vision Technology, Exigo Tech, and Rubicon 8 have contracted eSentire for 24/7 MDR protection of their own critical data & applications, and they will also extend eSentire’s best-in-class MDR, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), and Exposure Management services to their clients.

As e3 ecosystem partners, Advance Vision Technology, Exigo Tech, and Rubicon 8 will further help security leaders anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyberattacks across their entire attack surface, both on-premises and in the cloud. Benefits of adopting eSentire’s SOC (Security Operation Center)-as-a-Service and all-in one MDR solution include:

Rapid time to value, with service onboarding in only 14 days on average

Unlimited incident handling and 24/7 threat hunting as foundational service offerings vs add-ons

Complete attack surface coverage driving deep, multi-signal investigation across network, endpoint, log, cloud, and identity sources with over 300 technology integrations supported

Expertise of its Threat Response Unit (TRU), a dedicated team of researchers and hands-on experts, who perform threat sweeps and hunts to inform new detection rules and Machine Learning models, to constantly harden customer defenses

Leadership in Generative AI, with its Insight Portal eSentire Investigator application, empowering every eSentire customer with investigation, response, and remediation tools through simple natural language interaction

Flexibility to bring your own technology subscription or partner with eSentire for a fully managed license & service, as organizations consolidate their service protection

24/7 support, delivering a Mean Time to Contain active security threats of only 15 minutes, to reduce risk of downtime

About eSentire’s new e3 ecosystem partners:

Advance Vision Technology (AVTech) has been developing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) innovations for more than 30 years, with the goal of fueling their customers’ long-term growth. Sufi Huynh, General Manager of Sales & Marketing, Advance Vision Technology confirmed AVTech chose to partner with eSentire to bridge a gap in their security offerings, “By adding eSentire’s services to our security portfolio, we have really added value to our overall solutions. Being able to provide an enhanced, proven Managed Detection and Response service to our customers is allowing us to scale, while also ensuring that we are cost efficient. We are very excited about the work we are doing with eSentire, and their solutions have been very well received among our client base and new prospects.”

Exigo Tech assists businesses in maximizing the potential of technology to drive efficiency, which synchronizes perfectly with eSentire’s ability to offset the cybersecurity skills gap and provide a holistic, 24/7 all-in-one security solution. Exigo Tech’s Sales Director, Niten Devalia, confirmed: “eSentire is adding value by providing us with 24/7 Monitoring, Threat Detection, Response, and Remediation, which allows our organization to give comfort to our customers and provide real-time alerts should there be any incidents. We were also very impressed with eSentire because of the completeness of their MDR for Microsoft offering. We have many customers who utilize Microsoft solutions across their entire IT environment.” eSentire identifies, contains, responds, and remediates threats across Microsoft Sentinel and Defender for Endpoint, Identity, Office 365, and Cloud Apps services.

Rubicon 8 helps enterprise organizations leverage technology to be more efficient, adaptable, and competitive in their market. Rubicon 8 General Manager, Pat Bombardieri, said this about working with eSentire, “This partnership complements our company’s existing security offering. eSentire’s SOC-as-a-Service solution provides our customers with the expertise and assurance that businesses need to stay ahead in today's dynamic threat landscape.”

“We are honored that Advance Vision Technology, Exigo Tech, and Rubicon 8 have chosen to partner with eSentire to deliver our 24/7 MDR solution to their customers,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “The fact that these long-standing IT providers have invested in eSentire’s MDR service to protect their own businesses, as well as their customers, further demonstrates their confidence in our expertise to protect them from cyberthreats,” continued Layton. “We are delivering time to value through and with our partners to the end customer, ensuring that we prevent their businesses from being disrupted.”

eSentire maintains offices in Australia with local channel, technical, sales, and customer success team members to support our partners and their end customers. To learn more about eSentire’s award-winning e3 partner program and how to get involved visit: https://www.esentire.com/partners

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response, and Incident Response services. eSentire's award-winning global e3 partner ecosystem, representing experience, expertise, eSentire, has been awarded a 5-Star rating in the Partner Program Guide by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for five consecutive years. The e3 ecosystem focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity, and overall experience to how business leaders choose to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services through marketplaces, global Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), Value Added Resellers (VARs), and Technology Service Brokers. For more information and to become a partner, visit: www.esentire.com/partners and follow @eSentire.