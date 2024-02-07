Living Security Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Living Security, Inc. ("Living Security"), the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership will further expand Living Security’s reach as they meet the growing demand for cutting-edge technologies that can provide deep insights and visibility into human risk to improve security behaviors throughout the organization continuously.

“We are thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX whose customers will have immediate access to our suite of products and solutions,” said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. “While organizations continue to commit substantial investment on cybersecurity technologies, the reality is that the majority of security breaches are caused by human actions. The integration of our leading cybersecurity solutions in the TD SYNNEX marketplace will enable us to provide organizations with a much-needed solution so they can identify human risk and take targeted action. We are undergoing exponential growth, and without question, our partnership will serve as a key driver to our market acceleration.”

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, VP Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions. "With Living Security added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

The benefits of this partnership include:

TD SYNNEX gives partners access to 1,500+ best-in-class vendors, including Living Security.

TD SYNNEX has a dedicated in-house team that supports Living Security from a sales, marketing, and enablement perspective.

TD SYNNEX can help partners reach new markets and increase sales without having to hire additional sales & technical resources. They can perform as an extension of your team.

TD SYNNEX Capital provides many flexible credit solutions from 12-60 months, giving partners opportunities to succeed without upfront costs and allowing revenue to be recognized sooner.

Resellers with a high volume of business across all product lines through TD Synnex are eligible for rebates, further increasing profitability.

Living Security is the pioneer of Human Risk Management. Its groundbreaking platform, Unify, empowers organizations with real-time visibility into security gaps. As a result, they can make proactive and informed decisions to safeguard against threats. Please visit this link to learn more about managing human risk with TD SYNNEX and Living Security.

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and communications to change human behavior. Living Security solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

