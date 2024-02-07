Midway Energy Partners Secures Equity Commitment from Post Oak Energy Capital

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midway Energy Partners, LLC (“Midway”) today announced the closing of an equity commitment from investment funds managed by Post Oak Energy Capital, L.P. (“Post Oak”). The Company seeks to leverage its execution capabilities in an “acquire and exploit” strategy across a pipeline of opportunities throughout the Permian Basin.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Midway’s leadership includes industry leaders Jack Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Brady Adams, Chief Operating Officer, and Jordan Cox, Senior Vice President, Engineering, all of whom have successfully participated in building both private equity-backed ventures and public companies focused in the Permian.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Post Oak as we grow Midway Energy Partners into a best-in-class operating company,” said Jack Walter, Chief Executive Officer. “ Post Oak has an outstanding track record of value creation in the energy industry and will serve as a strong partner as we execute on our growth strategy. We are encouraged by the opportunity set in the Permian Basin and look forward to leveraging our technical and operational expertise, along with Post Oak’s financial acumen to maximize shareholder value through responsible development-oriented projects.”

“ With a partner like Post Oak, our experienced team is well positioned to generate strong returns and pursue new development opportunities in the Permian Basin,” continued Brady Adams, Chief Operating Officer. “ Over the last decade, we have grown our operational expertise and built a reliable network of service providers, enabling us to develop projects responsibly and efficiently. We look forward to kicking off our development program in the near future.”

“ We are pleased to partner with proven, next-generation entrepreneurs who not only possess a leading track record in private equity but also carry a stellar reputation in the city of Midland, the heart of the Permian basin,” said Ryan Walsh, Post Oak Director. “ The growing tailwinds of consolidation coupled with continued industry-wide capital constraints are generating bespoke opportunities for nimble companies such as Midway who can expeditiously identify and deploy ready capital into otherwise overlooked or stranded inventory.”

About Midway Energy Partners, LLC

Midway Energy Partners, a Midland-based exploration and production company founded by Jack Walter, Brady Adams and Jordan Cox, is pursuing an acquisition and development strategy focused on the Permian Basin, where management has worked extensively for many years. For more information, please visit: www.midwayep.com.

About Post Oak Energy Capital, L.P.

Post Oak, which was established in 2006, is a Houston-based private equity firm primarily focused on making domestic investments in the upstream, midstream and oilfield services sectors of the energy industry. Post Oak seeks to identify outstanding oil and gas entrepreneurs and management teams with well-defined business plans that also possess a demonstrated track record of creating accretive value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.postoakenergy.com.