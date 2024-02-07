National CineMedia Announces Gold House as Official Non-profit Partner of the 2024 Cannes Lions Young Lions Competition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NCM), the US Representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the largest cinema advertising platform in the country, announces Gold House, the leading cultural ecosystem that unites, invests in, and champions Asian Pacific creators and companies, as the official non-profit partner for the 2024 US Young Lions competition.

Gold House is featured in the 2024 Young Lions competition brief which is available to young professionals born on or after June 21, 1993, who registered in one of the following categories: Digital, Film, Media, PR and Print. The winning teams will receive round-trip airfare and lodging to represent the country as TEAM USA at the live global competitions taking place at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, held in Cannes, France from June 17-21, 2024.

Participants will be tasked with crafting an innovative campaign that will propel Gold House's A100 List to new heights, with a special focus on captivating Gen Z audiences around this definitive honor and seminal award event, the Gold Gala. Gold House created the A100 to spotlight the Asian Pacific leaders who are at the forefront of culture — enabling greater socioeconomic opportunities for all. The A100 distills the most impactful contributions that Asian Pacific activists, creatives, business leaders, creators, fashion icons, journalists, athletes, and more have made on American society and beyond. Gold House is committed to implementing at least one competition team’s campaign idea to support their A100 marketing strategy this spring.

“The Asian Pacific community is the fastest-growing racial group in the United States, yet we have been vastly underrepresented and grossly misrepresented in mainstream media. Gold House created the A100 to directly combat this history of pernicious stereotypes and erasure from the cultural zeitgeist by showing the world the undeniably impactful brilliance and joy of our community. We’re honored to partner with NCM and the most creative young minds in the US Young Lions competition to expand the reach and influence of the A100,” said Rose Yan, Vice President of Marketing at Gold House.

This year NCM is further developing the Young Lions community and competition experience with increased programming and networking opportunities. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, is now the Official Young Lions Jury Networking Partner. The partnership will integrate the IAB into the Cannes Lions experience and bring NCM and Young Lions jurors to the 2024 IAB NewFronts this spring for a conversation on creativity and digital content. In addition, all jurors will be invited to the IAB NewFronts Cocktail Reception co-sponsored by NCM on behalf of the Young Lions competition.

Initiative, an IPG Mediabrands agency, is also on board as an Official Young Lions Event Partner and will be hosting the TEAM USA Winners Announcement Party in April. Delta Air Lines was recently announced as the first ever Travel Sponsor for the Young Lions competition. Additionally, a new mentorship program featuring webinars from The Coca-Cola Company, Spotify, and Mother, among other leading agencies and brands, is now live for Young Lions community members, including all new 2024 registrants, jurors and sponsors.

“Two years ago, we committed to building out the Young Lions competition brand and experience. We recognized the power of NCM’s young, diverse Gen Z audience and how it aligns so perfectly with the next generation of creative leaders. Our goal has been to diversify and expand the ad industry’s involvement and deepen the value we provide to the robust and dynamic community of young creative professionals in the US,” shared Amy Tunick, Chief Marketing Officer at NCM. “We are thankful to our new and returning sponsors and partners from leading industry organizations, agencies and brands for joining NCM in this vision. The US is the largest market for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and together we will continue to grow.”

Last year, the Young Lions competition was reimagined by NCM to increase engagement, community and inclusivity for the young creatives participating – including its first ever campaign Represent! In support of the campaign effort, FCB New York and NCM’s in-house creative team Noovie® Studios co-produced a 60-second ‘movie trailer’ style spot featuring Young Lions competitors, jurors, and TEAM USA. Once again, NCM will be displaying an in-cinema spot in its network of theaters across the country in June including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and 37+ additional affiliates, helping to make the 2024 TEAM USA winners famous on the big screen before they compete in Cannes, France.

In line with NCM’s strategy to elevate and advance the value of the Young Lions competition, the 2024 jury features a prestigious list of senior agency and brand leaders across the industry. The 2024 jurors include:

Digital:

Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America

Daisy Gunn, Group Director, Strategy, Initiative

DaLeyna Adkinson, Director, Brand Heat & Culture Marketing, PUMA North America

David Mackereth, SVP, Group Creative Director, Digitas

Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Business and Brand Officer, Sonic the Hedgehog; Senior Vice President, Sega

Jason Kahner, Global Chief Client Officer, Grey Group

Jatinder Singh, Global Head of Data & AI, Accenture Song

John Long, SVP, Creative, Digitas

Leah Meranus, CEO, North America, Dentsu X

Lucas Heck, WhatsApp CX Global Creative Lead, Meta

Maria Van Buskirk, Head of Strategy, Media by Mother

Martins Zelcs, Group Creative Director, INNOCEAN USA

Michelle Taite, Chief Marketing Officer, Intuit Mailchimp

Mike Wente, VP, Head of Creative Marketing and Brand Design, Verizon

Nat Resende, SVP, Group Creative Director, Digitas

Patty Morris, Marketing Executive, State Farm Insurance

Paul Richardson-Owen, Global Digital Lead (Apple), OMD USA

Srishti Alette, UX Design Lead, Google

Steph Cajucom, Creative Director, Translation

Taryn Crouthers, President, ATTN:

Thas Naseemuddeen, Chief Executive Officer, Omelet

Film:

Alex Foster, ECD & Head of Production, Lippe Taylor

Alex Ryan, Chief Content Officer, Initiative

Amber Ward, CEO, Invisible North

Andrea Nordgren, Founder, Director, Executive Producer, Heroine Films

Brad Roth, President & Partner, Known Originals

Ciro Sarmiento, Chief Creative Officer, Colle McVoy

David Motter, EVP Creative, TPN

Della Mathew, SVP, Executive Creative Director, 22Squared

Fernando “Bisnaga” Passos, Creative Director, Pereira O'Dell

George Bryant, Global Chief Creative Officer, Golin

Julie Rutigliano, Creative Director, Pereira O'Dell

Justin Osborne, Global Head / VP, Growth Marketing, Blizzard Entertainment

Marie Rönn, Global Group Creative Director, Spotify

Michelle Tang, Global Chief Growth Officer, McCann

Monica Herman, Executive Creative Director, Giant Spoon

MyTran Dang, Creative Director, Mojo Supermarket

Perle Arteta, Creative Director, VML

Ryan Murphy, Group Creative Director, Klick Health

Media:

Ashley Cole, Vice President of Global Content, Visa

Brad Feinberg, AmCom, VP Media & Digital, Molson Coors

Bruno Cardinali, Head of Global Marketing, OAKBERRY Açaí

Carryl Pierre-Drews, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, IAB

Fahad Ahmed, Director, The Chief Marketing Officer Program, Deloitte

Grace Teng, Chief Media Officer, Scale by Zambezi

Gwen Maass, VP, Media, Quad

Jamie Kozma, EVP, Portfolio Lead: Health, UM

Jeff Jelderks, Senior Director of Media, Columbia Sportswear

John Tuchtenhagen, Director Integrated Media, North America, Google

Lynn Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer, UM

Marcy Greenberger, Chief Investment Officer, UM

Michele Fino, Head of Branded Entertainment, Crackle

Michelle Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Sprinkles

Patti Kim, VP Business Development, Live Nation

Randi White, Senior Vice President, Day One Agency

Sara Light, US and LATAM Planning Lead, Expedia Group

Shannon Womack, Managing Director, Lifecycle Marketing, Delta Air Lines

Thiago Cruz, Grey NY Chief Creative Officer, Grey Group

Twyla Huang-DiSimone, SVP, Integrated Ad Sales Marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery

Will Wiseman, Chief Strategy Officer US, Initiative

PR:

Britt Cushing, Managing Director, Head of Communications Planning, OMD

Emmanuel Marques, Global Head of Media, Growth and Performance Marketing, Pfizer

Jeffrey Spivock, Senior Vice President, Communications Planning, Weber Shandwick

Jennifer Bridie, VP, Marketing Communications & Strategy, Southwest Airlines

Jimmy Bennett, Global Head of Brand Engagement, Wendy's

Josh Kovolenko, SVP Marketing – Factual, Warner Bros. Discovery

Julie Bowerman, Chief Marketing Officer, Kellanova

Katy Hendricks, EVP, Business Strategy & Growth, Powell Communications

Kristen Buckley-White, VP, Marketing, American Dream

Lauren Danis, Chief Communications Officer, Eventbrite

Lisa Zahn, Director PR & Social Media, Campbell's

Michelle Froah, Global Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, ETS

Michelle Stevenson, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications, Milken Institute

Minakshi Radhakrishnan, Senior Director, Brand & Strategy, Kendo/Lip Lab (LVMH)

Nicole Mayo Joseph, Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Weber Shandwick

Patricia (Patty) Bloom, Head of External Communications and Public Relations, Deloitte Digital

Robyn Adelson, Chief Strategy Officer, North America, Weber Shandwick

Rose Montag, PR & Corporate Communications Manager, Nespresso

Sally Schiff, Vice President, Internal, Executive & Owner Communications, Hilton

Sophie Gold, President, Eleanor

Print:

Alexa Levine, Partner, McKinsey & Co

Ben Winkler, Senior Consultant

Camilla Ciappina, Associate Creative Director, McCann New York

Craig Elimeliah, Global Chief Creative Officer, /prompt.

Damien Collot, Creative Type Director, Monotype

David Smail, Group Creative Director, PPK

Emily Portnoy, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann New York

Flavia Gomes Guetter, Senior Brand Advertising Manager, Restaurants Brand International

Guilherme Racz, SVP Group Creative Director, McCann New York

Jill Lyons, SVP, Creative Operations, Maximum Effort

Katie Edmondson, Creative Director, R/GA

Katie Keating, Co-Founder / Co-Chief Creative Officer, Fancy LLC

Kelly McCormick, Creative Director, WorkInProgress

Rebecca (Schefkind) Friedman, Associate Creative Director, LinkedIn

Rick Williams, Co-Founder, fable.works

Sara Soskolne, Creative Type Director, Monotype

Siggi Oddsson, Design Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie

The sponsors of the Young Lions competition categories are: Pereira O’Dell (Film), Digitas (Digital), UM (Media), Weber Shandwick (PR), and Monotype (Print).

For more information about the Cannes Lions Young Lions competition, go to: https://www.ncm.com/cannes-lions

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia (NCM) is the largest cinema advertising platform in the US. With unparalleled reach and scale, NCM connects brands to sought-after young, diverse audiences through the power of movies and pop culture. A premium video, full-funnel marketing solution for advertisers, NCM enhances marketers' ability to measure and drive results. NCM’s Noovie® Show is presented exclusively in 42 leading national and regional theater circuits including the only three national chains, AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema platform consists of more than 18,400 screens in over 1,450 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the Top 50). National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com