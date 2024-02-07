Tennessee Board of Regents Signs Master Service Agreement That Streamlines Procurement of YuJa’s Ed-Tech Solutions for its 37 Institutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), the largest system of higher education in Tennessee, has signed a Master Service Agreement to offer the Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, and YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform. The agreement enables 37 community and technical colleges in the system to license YuJa’s ed-tech solutions at a predictable cost and through a simplified procurement process, while also providing a more inclusive learning environment at institutions statewide.

The TBR was seeking a comprehensive suite of ed-tech solutions with user-friendly software that seamlessly integrates into the D2LBrightspace Learning Management System, which is used throughout the TBR. The Video Platform enables users to create, edit, manage and distribute media as well as add captions, video quizzing, and share content among a variety of audiences. It provides comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other features that enable success for instructors and students.

YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform automatically generates accessible versions of documents and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. The Platform provides an accessibility gauge, highlights accessibility issues, and provides video guidance on how to fix inaccessible content. In addition, TBR institutions that use YuJa Panorama will benefit from YuJa’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents.

YuJa Verity allows instructors to create and administer automated and live proctored assessments to students, safeguarding the integrity of assessments with robust features that help prevent cheating. YuJa Verity also enables AI-enhanced facial recognition for identification verification, a browser-based Lockdown App, and the ability to proctor students who are not enrolled in the institution’s LMS, such as for placement tests.

YuJa has longstanding relationships with several institutions in the TBR, including Volunteer State Community College, Pellissippi State Community College, Nashville State Community College, and others.

“We’re proud to continue to work with the Tennessee Board of Regents. YuJa’s innovative ed-tech solutions have already been deployed within several TBR institutions,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Now, all TBR community and technical college can use this simplified procurement vehicle to renew or license YuJa’s products.”

ABOUT THE TENNESSEE BOARD OF REGENTS

Governed by 19 board members, the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system is the largest system of higher education in Tennessee. TBR has 37 community and technical colleges across the state, including 13 community colleges and 24 colleges of applied technology offering more than 400 programs of study.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.