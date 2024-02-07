Empire State Realty Trust Signs New Full-Floor Lease with Hanover Street Capital at 250 West 57th Street

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed a new lease with Hanover Street Capital, a commercial real estate platform that provides comprehensive services for Deutsche Bank’s commercial and multifamily real estate financing business, for a 12,622 square foot space at 250 West 57th Street.

“ We were drawn to 250 W. 57th Street for its unbeatable location and our high end pre-built space that is move-in ready,” said Sunil Madan, Head and COO, at Hanover Street Capital. “ We are thrilled to partner with Empire State Realty Trust and look forward to joining the building’s community.”

Located on Billionaire’s Row, the boutique office building at 250 West 57th Street features high-end, full-floor buildouts equipped with ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality and sustainability measures. The building offers convenient access to Central Park, Lincoln Center, and nearby dining with in-building access to the Columbus Circle subway station and the Shops at Columbus Circle. Tenants at 250 West 57 Street have the chance to exercise in Central Park and then shower and change in the new Refresh 57, three fully stocked, tenant-only cabanas.

“ ESRT is pleased to welcome Hanover Street Capital to our tenant roster at 250 W. 57th Street,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust. “ Hanover will benefit from the building’s convenient location and ESRT’s commitment to sustainability and indoor environmental quality throughout its portfolio.”

Chase Gordon of Transwestern represented Hanover Street Capital in the lease negotiations. Paul J. Amrich, Alexander Golod, Neil V. King III, and Anthony Manginelli of CBRE and Jordan Berger of ESRT represented the property owner.

More information about 250 West 57th Street, and current office availability, can be found online.

