Italian Engineering Firm VLP and Partners Uses Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Manage Complex Architectural Projects

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that VLP and Partners, an Italian construction engineering firm specializing in the design of complex facades and steel structures, is using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to manage large and increasingly complex architectural projects.

By offering project stakeholders a greater level of flexibility and simultaneous real-time access to construction data in the context of a 3D model, VLP and Partners can design complex surfaces with a high level of quality and accuracy, efficiently manage building designs, and use virtual twins in a collaborative manner.

VLP and Partners is comprised of engineers and architects specialized in 3D modelling, as well as structural engineers dealing with thermal, steel and façade cladding calculations. It wanted to shorten the lengthy procedures related to project development and to contribute to the creation of next-generation curtain walls, high-rise buildings and other structures having increasingly complex geometries by leveraging cutting-edge technologies for façade design. Further needs were to optimize production requirements, reuse previous models and drawings, and identify innovative solutions, while keeping costs down.

After years of using Dassault Systèmes' design applications, VLP and Partners began using the “From Experience to Construction” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to manage designs and projects in a single virtual environment and collaboratively solve any type of architectural and engineering challenge.

The implementation in the cloud allowed VLP and Partners to be immediately operational on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, without the need for a physical IT infrastructure. Its scalability has enabled new ways of working, based on greater flexibility and the ability to interact with customers seamlessly.

“We always aim to define with our customers the best methodology to collaborate quickly and efficiently. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps us in this. Now we can share our 3D models with customers on the cloud, who we hope will increasingly choose this approach to interact with us, share information and identify the best solutions," said Simone Lucangeli, Co-founder and partner of VLP and Partners.

“Companies today must not only build structures and systems beautifully and efficiently, but also design them for long-term sustainability and solve a range of issues for multiple stakeholders," said Remi Dornier, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE platform centralizes and integrates all data and information to enable the virtualization of knowledge and know-how. VLP and Partners can combine its skills and expertise with our 3D technologies to simplify the most complex projects and increase innovation and performance, even on large projects that require the management of thousands of elements."

