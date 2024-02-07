Measurement Meets Mitigation: CerroZone and Poppy Forge an Alliance and Launch First Joint Offering for Buildings to Meet New Health-Based IAQ ASHRAE Standard 241-2023

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CerroZone, a leading innovator of standards-based Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) technology, and Poppy, creator of the first real-time, low-cost ventilation performance verification system, today announced a partnership to bridge the gap between building ventilation measurement and indoor air quality management with the release of the 241 Toolkit. The new offering enables any building to transform its indoor air quality to meet new health-based standards within days, while also saving energy.

This collaboration, which developed the 241 Toolkit, marks a pivotal moment in the quest to revolutionize indoor air quality management by helping buildings to achieve healthier and safer environments by delivering clean air in the most energy-efficient manner available.

The 241 Toolkit helps any building to transform their indoor air quality to meet new health-based standards or achieve their IAQ goals within days, while also saving energy. By streamlining and automating the 3-step process: 1) measure baseline clean airflow, 2) add required clean airflow where needed, and 3) verify results; the 241 Toolkit delivers confidence that the ASHRAE 241 clean-air delivery targets have been met, quickly and cost-effectively.

"We are excited to collaborate with Poppy to address the current and future required standards of indoor air quality," said Michael Duggan, President of CerroZone. "Through this strategic alliance, we’re offering a groundbreaking measurement and mitigation solution that redefines how buildings can easily and cost-effectively improve indoor air quality.”

This initial offering brings together the unique technological advancements of both Poppy's real-time tracer measurements and CerroZone’s patented NNOD (Net Negative Ozone Device) air treatment technology with a focus on wellness, safety, energy savings and building performance validation.

The last 6 months have marked a turning point for safe, clean indoor air. ASHRAE, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, published Standard 241-2023, the new indoor air quality standard for controlling infectious aerosols in all buildings. Additionally, several U.S. states and municipalities are considering indoor air quality legislation, inspired by the Johns Hopkins model indoor air quality state code.

"At Poppy, our mission is to empower a healthier world by making the invisible visible,” said Sam Molyneux, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Poppy. “Poppy is providing the only fully digital method to test for ASHRAE 241 and our collaboration is bringing first-of-its-kind ASHRAE 241 compliance to market. By partnering with CerroZone, we can jointly offer the only monitoring and mitigation solution to meet the new standard.”

Despite advancements in awareness and standards, building owners and operators face the challenge of efficiently and cost-effectively implementing IAQ programs. Balancing health, energy and sustainability goals adds complexity to the mix. Our goal is to remove this complexity with the release of the 241 Toolkit.

Curious to learn more? Join Poppy and CerroZone Tuesday, February 13th at 1 P.M. EST for a webinar, Meet ASHRAE 241, as Easy as 123.

About CerroZone

CerroZone is part of Chicago-based Marmon Holdings, Inc. (www.marmon.com). Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A), is a global industrial organization comprising 11 diverse industry groups and more than 120 autonomous manufacturing and service businesses. All CerroZone products are FDA 510(k) Class II Medical Devices, ASHRAE 241 and UL 2998 “Zero Ozone” compliant and have been independently lab tested for safety and efficacy. CerroZone is a Net Negative Ozone Device (NNOD) which comes in a variety of sizes and form factors, which provides IAQ solutions that are cost-effective and optimal for any given environment. Learn more at www.cerrozone.com.

About Poppy

Poppy is the creator of the only commercially available air tracer particle solution for offices, schools, residential buildings, workplaces, and hospitals to verify against ASHRAE Standard 241-2023. With 18 patents and counting, Poppy ventilation verification products are used by hundreds of building operators and corporations to unlock HVAC energy cost savings while keeping occupants healthy. The company’s real-time tracer particle system digitally verifies the impact of all purification, filtration, and ventilation measures. Poppy solutions range from a rapid, zero-install building certification service to 3D professional digital airflow mapping and 24/7 ventilation monitoring with IAQ, wildfire, vape, and smoke detection. Recognized as the 5th Most Innovative Company by Fast Company magazine, Poppy was established in 2019 in San Francisco.