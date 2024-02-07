Flight attendants at Lynx Air are now unionized with CUPE

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flight attendants at Lynx Air have voted to join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), where they will join forces with 18,500 flight attendants from ten other airlines across Canada.

“We’re thrilled to be joining CUPE, where we’ll have the support and the resources we need to achieve fair wages and clear work rules in a strong first collective agreement,” said Gloria Kohli, a flight attendant at Lynx and member of the organizing committee.

Lynx Air is an ultra low-cost carrier based in Calgary, established in 2021. By organizing their own union, cabin crew at the airline are hoping to put a stop to long duty days for no additional compensation and bargain a fair contract that addresses their concerns over fatigue and fair compensation.

“Flight attendants at Lynx have been motivated since day one to establish strong representation and a strong voice in the workplace and that’s exactly what they’ll have with CUPE,” said Brigitte Benoit, an organizer with CUPE.

CUPE is Canada’s flight attendant union, representing cabin crew at Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, Air Transat, Calm Air, Flair Airlines, Canadian North, PAL Airlines, Pascan Aviation and Pivot. With the addition of over 240 cabin crew at Lynx, CUPE’s Airline Division is now close to 19,000 members strong.

“Our strength comes from our membership, and our voice just became so much stronger as we welcome Lynx cabin crew in our shared fight for better wages and work rules, and safer workplaces,” said Wesley Lesosky, President of CUPE’s Airline Division.