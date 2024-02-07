Qualus Acquires Enkompass Power and Energy, Expanding its Footprint into Canada

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualus Corporation, a leading pure-play power services firm and innovator at the forefront of the energy transition, announced today that it has acquired Enkompass Power and Energy Corporation, a Canadian electrical engineering and technical services firm. Enkompass’ studies, power systems engineering, retrofit, commissioning, and specialized field services are highly complementary to Qualus’ service offerings, which include partnering with clients to provide comprehensive solutions through boutique and integrated advisory, planning, engineering, digital solutions, program management, and specialized field services.

Headquartered in Ontario, with offices in Bolton and North Bay, Enkompass partners with clients across Canada. The acquisition will expand Qualus’ geographic coverage and client base.

“ Expanding our geographic footprint into Canada will enable us to meet the needs of our multinational clients and offer our full range of services to the broader Canadian power market,” said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qualus. “ We are excited to work with the Enkompass leadership to grow our business and provide professional growth opportunities for our people.”

“ Our Enkompass team is well positioned to leverage the capabilities and resources of Qualus to significantly grow our business together and provide expanded services to our clients,” said Rene Seipt, President and CEO of Enkompass. “ We share common cultures and values, and our team is excited about our future together.”

About Qualus

Qualus is a leading pure-play power services firm and innovator at the forefront of the energy transition, with differentiated capabilities across grid modernization, resiliency, security, and sustainability. The firm partners with utilities, commercial, industrial, renewable developers, and government clients, offering comprehensive solutions through boutique and integrated advisory, planning, engineering, digital solutions, program management, and specialized field services. Qualus also provides software and technology enabled solutions and develops breakthrough solutions for critical power industry issues such as distributed and variable resource integration, emergency management, and secure data exchange. The firm has over 1,000 professionals, with offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. http://www.qualuscorp.com.

About Enkompass

Enkompass Power and Energy Corporation is an electrical engineering and technical services firm that provides studies, power systems engineering, retrofit, commissioning, and specialized field services. Enkompass serves clients across a broad range of sectors in Canada, including data centers, telecommunications, health, pharmaceutical, industrial, commercial, and government. https://www.enkompass.ca.