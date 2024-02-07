PowerSchool Joins UNESCO Global Education Coalition to Support the Digital Transformation of Education Worldwide

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it has joined UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition. The Coalition, established in March 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the amplified inequities in education it revealed, brings together 200 members to provide expertise, strategic direction, resources, and leadership to keep learning going and leave no student behind.

“We're proud to join UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition and support their mission to protect the right to education and keep learning going during times of unprecedented disruption,” said Stewart Monk, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International at PowerSchool. “At PowerSchool, we envision a future in which every classroom teacher, administrator, principal, and counselor has easy access to the data and information they need, clearly conveyed through AI-powered tools, and tailored to their individual role. We understand the tremendous impact this Coalition has on global education and look forward to continuing the change PowerSchool strives to create for educators and students across the world.”

This partnership aligns with PowerSchool’s mission to support educators, administrators, and families to help students learn in a way that’s right for them. PowerSchool supports every step of the learning journey so students can succeed in their own way by connecting the information educators need to see the full picture of every student’s unique needs and bringing the best of K-12 educational and operational technology together to make it easier to create and deliver an experience designed for each student.

Through the Digital Transformation Collaborative, PowerSchool will continue to support the digital transformation of education by building systems that can quickly adapt to meet the skills required of tomorrow’s workforce. PowerSchool will support the Coalition’s objective to provide sustainable, scalable digital transformation in education through offering our expertise, training, and technology.

"We are pleased to welcome PowerSchool to the Coalition, and we look forward to working with their team of education data experts to support countries to leverage digital technologies and data solutions to improve education quality and equity," said Borhene Chakroun, Director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO.

The Global Education Coalition is currently involved in over 200 projects across more than 100 countries, impacting 400 million learners and 12 million teachers. Supporting over 50 million students in more than 90 countries, PowerSchool is a trusted partner with nearly three decades of experience providing the best-in-class software education institutions need to be supported in all critical aspects of education today.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

About UNESCO

UNESCO is the only United Nations agency with a mandate to cover all aspects of education. The organization believes that education is a human right for all throughout life and that access must be matched by quality. Its work encompasses educational development from pre-school to higher education and beyond. Themes include global citizenship and sustainable development, human rights and gender equality, health and HIV and AIDS, as well as technical and vocational skills development. UNESCO's mission in education is to lead and coordinate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) at global and regional levels and to provide technical assistance and capacity development to accelerate progress at country level. https://en.unesco.org/themes/education

