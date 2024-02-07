LOVB and Tonal Enter Into Game-Changing Partnership to Introduce Volleyball-Specific Workouts to the Public

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest brand in youth volleyball, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Tonal, the world’s smartest strength training system, to bring volleyball-specific training programs to the public. With volleyball as the fastest growing high school sport for girls in the U.S., the LOVB and Tonal partnership will fill a gap that exists today in the smart gym space, providing volleyball-specific workouts and exercises branded by LOVB and available through Tonal.

Used by seasoned athletes across a wide range of sports, Tonal trainers will also be made available to LOVB club team members. The personalized workouts and coach-led training are designed to empower volleyball players to maximize results throughout the season, while giving them confidence that they are on an insight-driven strength training path to achieve their long term goals. The program will start at three of LOVB’s leading clubs: Tstreet (Irvine, CA), Mizuno Long Beach (Gardena, CA) and Club V (Salt Lake City, UT).

“At LOVB, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to the well being of our players,” said Stacey Vollman Warwick, LOVB Head of Commercial. “While conditioning is a crucial component to every volleyball player’s journey, not every athlete has access to elite programs, and our partnership with Tonal changes this dynamic. Through our custom-designed workouts, we are able to offer players, no matter where they are, access to strength-training and agility regimes that will provide them with a competitive edge. This programming is the first of its kind for our sport and we are proud to be partnering with Tonal, the intelligent strength training leader, to help even more players on the road to greatness.”

To ensure the new volleyball training program will not only meet the varied needs of players, but give them an unprecedented edge, LOVB enlisted both its head of professional development and head of health and wellness for feedback. The leaders analyzed the workouts, featuring targeted moves specifically designed for a volleyball player’s strength training and agility. These workouts include foundational movement patterns of hinges, squats, pushes and pulls, balance components, prehab and general shoulder work, as well as crucial programming of rotational power, paired with strength and plyometric exercises.

In addition to providing Tonal machines in workout rooms, LOVB’s partnership with Tonal will also feature community friendly programming available to all of LOVB’s participating club members. This programming includes, “Family Workout Nights,” where club players’ family members will be able to try the new Tonal machines for themselves, with the guidance of Tonal staff, who will be on-hand to assist.

The nights will also include LOVB founding athletes and Olympic medalists including Courtney Thompson and Jordyn Poulter, as they demonstrate ways for volleyball players to use the machines.

Should a family member love the workout experience and want to purchase a Tonal for themselves, Tonal will make a donation for each Tonal purchased to the LOVB Foundation which is focused on providing access to club volleyball for youth who cannot afford the costs of quality coaching and competition.

“At Tonal, our mission is to strengthen every body every day. Partnering with LOVB allows us to support these volleyball players with AI and personalized strength training, informed by the world’s largest strength training data set, to set them up for success on the court today, and evolve with them to meet their longer-term goals as they progress as athletes,” said Ian Yung, Tonal SVP, Revenue and Partnerships.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB’s mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, the league has attracted the attention of notable investors from female founded companies who understand the opportunity the league will bring as it reaches 38 million former and current players in the US and continues its trajectory of being the most played youth sport for girls. LOVB’s inaugural pro season will launch in pre-season following the Paris Olympics in 2024, and will last from November 2024 through April 2025. It will feature six teams in six cities, including Austin, Atlanta, Houston, Madison, Omaha and Salt Lake. For more information on LOVB, its clubs, and its professional league, please visit www.lovb.com or on social channels like Instagram.

About Tonal

Tonal is the most intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Since its inception in 2015, Tonal has been transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features, including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Tonal combines world-class data science, computer vision, AI and instructor-led content. To help members build healthy habits, push past plateaus, and achieve results, Tonal offers more than three thousand coach-led, on-demand, and live workouts across a number of fitness categories, including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, mobility, and more. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. www.Tonal.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube