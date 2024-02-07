Great Place To Work® Certified Health System Doubles-down on its UKG Partnership to Advance Culture of Excellence

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced that Hunterdon Health, an integrated health system and Great Place To Work® Certified™ organization, is doubling-down on its partnership with UKG by migrating to the AI-powered UKG Pro suite to advance its culture of caring and excellence.

Hunterdon Health employs thousands of frontline workers across a hospital, dozens of clinics, and various health and wellness and urgent care locations. A UKG customer for more than a decade and Great Place To Work Certified for the last three years, the health system is adopting UKG Pro to support the needs of its complex workforce and further amplify its great workplace culture.

“Our Great Place To Work designation is very important to us. A lot of our people have been with us for a long time because they have a passion for serving others and feel they are part of a community that truly cares about them as individuals,” said Edmund Siy, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Hunterdon Health. “Caring is in our DNA, and our long-time partnership with UKG is reflective of our cultural alignment. UKG Pro will further support and enhance our commitment to putting our people and patients first.”

The move to Pro is a cornerstone of a broader transformation initiative at Hunterdon Health to adopt technology enterprise-wide that makes life easier for nurses, nursing supervisors, and other clinical staff. Powered by AI, and with the recent introduction of UKG Bryte, the Pro suite not only provides anytime-access to schedules, timecards, paystubs, and benefits, but also proactively surfaces important insights and trends that will help Hunterdon Health continuously improve its employee experience.

“Historically, we’ve used multiple best-of-breed solutions, but we decided about a year ago that we need to be more platform-oriented and much more integrated from a technology perspective, like we already are from a clinical perspective,” said Siy. “There’s no doubt UKG has the best workforce management on the market, so we know moving our entire HCM platform to Pro is going to make our HR and payroll so much easier.”

One of the ways Hunterdon will make work easier for its frontline staff is through advanced scheduling, which the health system says will be a game changer based on the flexibility it affords people.

“Scheduling was the home run piece for us, especially our nursing staff,” said Siy. “UKG brought in several clinicians from its own staff to showcase the power of its scheduling solution and how, specifically, it helps manage the complexities of our industry. That was a big differentiator, and we’re already exploring the vast ways it will make life so much easier for our people, including shift-swapping and the ability to see — in real time — where we are in greatest need of coverage so we can make in-the-moment staffing decisions.”

Like most healthcare providers, Hunterdon continues to struggle with staffing shortages. That’s why technology — backed by a committed and knowledgeable partner like UKG that serves more than 3,500 hospitals and health systems nationwide — is more important than ever to engage and retain the staff it has by accommodating their needs and preferences, while also attracting the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“Our staff is only getting busier. They’re being asked to do more, and we need to make it as easy as possible for them to focus on patients," said Siy. “Pro will help us be inclusive of all employees, including those who may need more selective hours, want more flexibility, or who don’t want to work full time. It will empower them with options that work best for them while helping us fill gaps and ensure proper patient coverage.”

“At the heart of every great workplace are those working hard to build a foundation of trust and caring that puts people first,” said Jane Graham, group vice president of relationship management at UKG. “As a Great Place To Work Certified organization, Hunterdon Health already knows the power of culture in transforming the workplace experience. With the addition of the Pro suite, Hunterdon is taking the next step in its UKG journey to empower and inspire its workforce with technology purpose-built for all people.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 customers across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2024 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.