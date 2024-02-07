Allison Transmission Partners with Volare to Introduce South America’s First School Buses Equipped with Fully Automatic Transmissions

With the Allison fully automatic transmission, the Volare buses are easier to operate on roads with mud, gravel or sand, which is particularly common in the rural areas of northern and northeastern Brazil, where many of the buses will operate. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Volare, Brazil's leading minibus manufacturer, Allison Transmission will equip South America's first school buses with fully automatic transmissions. Brazil’s National Fund for Educational Development (FNDE), a federal agency connected to the Ministry of Education, recently announced grants to finance 320 new buses equipped with Allison Torqmatic™ Series transmissions as part of its School Path Program, which aims to provide public school students with access to safer and more reliable transportation. Allison’s entry into the Brazilian school bus market is representative of the strong growth Allison is experiencing outside of North America as a result of our strategic growth initiatives.

“The introduction of Allison’s fully automatic transmissions in school buses in Brazil will be revolutionary in the progress of school transportation. This collaboration allows us to provide schools with efficient and reliable buses improving the well-being of students and drivers,” said Sidnei Vargas da Silva, Volare’s Domestic Market Business Manager.

The Volare buses, available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions, will be equipped with Allison T2100 xFE® transmissions. The fully automatic models are easier to operate on roads with mud, gravel or sand, which is particularly common in the rural areas of northern and northeastern Brazil, where many of the Allison-equipped buses will operate. By eliminating the need for manual gear changes, drivers can maintain focus on the road ahead.

“Allison’s partnership with Volare demonstrates our commitment to addressing the needs of the Brazilian market,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales, Allison Transmission. “It showcases our adaptability and dedication to providing customers efficient and reliable propulsion solutions and our commitment to being a trusted partner in South America.”

For more information on Allison’s proven performance in school buses, please visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.