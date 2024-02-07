Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two Global Tour Kicks off as the Filmmaker and Cast Touch Down in Mexico City, Igniting Fan Anticipation to a Fever Pitch Ahead of the Film’s Upcoming Release in Theaters and IMAX®

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anticipation reached a fever pitch as Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Dune: Part Two—only in theaters and IMAX® March 1 in North America and beginning February 28 internationally—set off on a world tour, starting with two days in Mexico City, Mexico, beginning Monday, February 5, drawing a passionate fan base and press from all across Latin America. The tour for this epic, big screen action adventure from visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, based on the seminal Frank Herbert novel, electrified fans, drawing moviegoers into the world of the eagerly awaited film and leaving them ready for the full experience just a few weeks away.

Throughout the busy two-day stop, Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh engaged with the press and fans, fielding questions that ranged from their characters to the scope and scale of the action of Dune: Part Two, providing insights into the film’s creation, and much more. The events provided a unique view into the intricate creative journey behind the highly anticipated film, emphasizing the promise of even more action, excitement, and an amazing story brought to life by the singular vision of Denis Villeneuve. Throughout, attendees expressed great appreciation for starting the tour in Mexico City.

On February 6, following a press junket with the filmmaker and cast, Villeneuve held a Master Class with more than 200 students, influencers and fans from Sopitas, Cinemex and Warner Bros. Pictures’ social media channels, reaching an estimated 90.9 million followers. On the same day, a Fan Event took place at Auditorio Nacional, with more than 12,000 attendees, including press, influencers, and eager fans, who gathered to celebrate the arrival of the stars. Inside the theater, 4,300 fans were able to witness the first exclusive fan screening of the movie in the world. Altogether, 160 influencers with a combined reach of over 200 million were in attendance, and 119 media outlets from Mexico and LATAM, including broadcast, TV, online, and print, were present to amplify the event, along with the Warner Channel and TikTok stages, where talent were interviewed.

About Dune: Part Two

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Villeneuve is again collaborating with his Dune creatives: Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West; and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer delivering another epic score. Oscar-winning supervising sound editor Richard King joins the team.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two. The film is only in theaters and IMAX® March 1, 2024 nationwide and internationally beginning on 28 February 2024, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.