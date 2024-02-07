EMA Design Automation and Hawk Ridge Systems Reshape Engineering Software Landscape with Full ECAD/MCAD Convergence

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMA Design Automation, Inc. and Hawk Ridge Systems entered a strategic partnership to give customers a full ECAD/MCAD design experience, leveraging best-in-class tools and support for the entire electronic product design flow.

EMA Design Automation, Inc. is the world’s premier electronic design automation (EDA) value-added reseller (VAR). Hawk Ridge Systems is the leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions in the U.S. and Canada.

As electronic product design continues to grow in complexity and scale, the traditional silos between electrical and mechanical domains are inhibiting teams from meeting their design goals and timelines. End-to-end solutions are needed, along with deep domain expertise, to help customers develop fully connected flows to solve their design challenges.

“As the ECAD and MCAD domains continue to converge, there is a great need to help customers manage the realities and requirements of a fully integrated design environment across the electrical and mechanical product development process,” said Manny Marcano, President of EMA Design Automation, Inc. “Partnering with Hawk Ridge Systems brings two companies together with unmatched expertise in electrical and mechanical design to help customers confidently deliver successfully electromechanical products on the first pass.”

Through this partnership, Hawk Ridge Systems will now sell and distribute Cadence and EMA ECAD design solutions to their customers. These state-of-the-art solutions were developed with 30+ years of electronics design expertise and support from EMA.

“Our customers are looking for solutions to help them bridge the gap between MCAD and ECAD to operate more efficiently and effectively as they design their products,” said Dale Ford, CEO at Hawk Ridge Systems. “This partnership with EMA allows us to instantly provide expert guidance and support to our customers for the electronics in their electromechanical systems. We’re excited to be working with EMA.”

For more information about this new partnership, contact Hawk Ridge Systems at info@hawkridgesys.com or visit the website at www.hawkridgesys.com, or contact EMA Design Automation, Inc. at info@ema-eda.com or visit go.ema-eda.com/ema-hawkridge.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is the leading provider of engineering and manufacturing tools, technology, services and training in the U.S. and Canada. As a top SOLIDWORKS reseller, its solutions include the complete portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, SIMULIA and the full suite of analysis, product data management and productivity tools.

Hawk Ridge Systems is also one of the largest, award-winning providers of additive manufacturing solutions, including manufacturing software from CAMWorks, 3D printers from HP, Markforged, Formlabs and 3D scanners from Artec 3D, Creaform and Geomagic.

Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America. For more information, visit hawkridgesys.com.

About EMA Design Automation, Inc.

EMA Design Automation, Inc. is the world’s premier electronic design automation (EDA) value-added reseller (VAR) offering a complete range of EDA tools, product lifecycle management (PLM) integrations, services, training and technical support. The company serves the Americas, UK, India and Europe. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. For more information, visit www.ema-eda.com.