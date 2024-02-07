Ocean Aero, INTRA Defense Technologies, and MEMR Forge Strategic Partnership to Propel Maritime Technology Advancements in Saudi Arabia

Ocean Aero's Triton provides a tangible and dynamic hardware-software solution to many maritime concerns, including those related to defense, offshore oil and gas, and the environment. (Photo: Ocean Aero)

Ocean Aero's Triton provides a tangible and dynamic hardware-software solution to many maritime concerns, including those related to defense, offshore oil and gas, and the environment. (Photo: Ocean Aero)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocean Aero, INTRA Defense Technologies, and MEMR are proud to announce a formal partnership and the signing of a teaming agreement that positions the three companies as key contributors to the advancement of unmanned systems in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic alliance was facilitated by Lockheed Martin, which holds a significant stake in Ocean Aero and provides trusted expertise across a variety of disciplines. This partnership will introduce and implement disruptive maritime technology to the region through Ocean Aero’s Triton AUSV—the world’s first and only autonomous underwater and surface vehicle—capable of servicing a large and growing set of applications in the Kingdom.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, this partnership promotes the localization of cutting-edge engineering, job creation, and technology transfer. Vision 2030 envisions a thriving and diversified economy—this alliance actively ensures maritime drone technology is part of the transformation while demonstrating the region’s technological prowess and contributing to sustainable economic growth.

Ocean Aero’s Triton provides a tangible and dynamic hardware-software solution to many maritime concerns applicable to the region, including those related to defense, offshore oil and gas, and the environment. Defense-driven capabilities of the vehicle include maritime domain awareness, sonar mapping, towing and launching loitering munitions, conducting ISR, security monitoring, mine countermeasures, and anti-submarine warfare. The vehicle also has promising applications for the Saudi Arabian oil and gas industry, enabling persistent monitoring, construction support, and the integration of sustainable practices through sonar and survey. Further environmental applications include reef monitoring, water chemistry testing, illegal fishing interdiction, and more. With the support of INTRA Defense Technologies and MEMR, Ocean Aero will fortify Triton fleets with ongoing component development, routine maintenance, and continued industrialization in the region.

" With INTRA and MEMR's expertise, we are well positioned to drive forward our unique autonomous maritime technology in the Kingdom in service of organizations like RSNF, ARAMCO, NEOM, and others. We now have the basis to grow a local industry tailored to the needs of Saudi Arabia.” — Kevin Decker, CEO of Ocean Aero

“ This revolutionary technology promises to reshape the Saudi Arabian maritime industry and contribute substantially to the Kingdom's 2030 goals. Our collaboration marks a combined commitment to advancing state-of-the-art solutions that align seamlessly with supporting national security, regional defense, and environmental sustainability programs.” — Dr. Hamad Alfouzan, CEO of INTRA Defense Technologies

The joint announcement coincides with the unified attendance of all parties at the prestigious World Defense Show, held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, underscoring the global significance of this collaboration.

About Ocean Aero:

Ocean Aero creates, manufactures, and distributes advanced unmanned ocean systems technology. Its signature product—The Triton—is the world’s first and only autonomous underwater and surface vehicle (AUSV). The Triton both sails and submerges for unparalleled ocean data collection with ready-to-deploy packages and custom payloads for an array of applications. Ocean Aero brings the ocean and its data to you, with novel hardware and software that is revolutionizing maritime exploration.

About INTRA Defense Technologies:

INTRA Defense Technologies is a Saudi company specialized in making cutting-edge advancements in Defense Technologies, inclusive of aviation platforms, multi-technology payloads, and all supporting sub-systems. INTRA is the first company to be licensed and authorized by the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) for the development and manufacturing of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in the Kingdom. All INTRA initiatives are made with in-Kingdom participation and in alignment with Vision 2030.

INTRA has operated more than tens of thousands of flight hours for the Saudi Ministry of Defense; this is inclusive of maintenance and operations of the INTRA UAV fleet, making it the only company in the region to have in-depth experience in operations and fielded technology. INTRA offers various specialized services such as engineering/re-engineering, manufacturing, system integration, operations, maintenance, and training. INTRA has invested significantly in Saudi Talents, with more than 80% of INTRA staff being Saudis.

About MEMR:

MEMR is a prestigious Saudi Arabian shipbuilder known for its excellence in constructing cutting-edge vessels and supporting maritime development.