Managed Repair is Transformed with Handdii Holdings Inc and Verisk Property Integration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Handdii Holdings Inc. (“handdii”), a leading digital repair program, is proud to announce an innovative integration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider. This collaboration, which connects through Verisk’s XactAnalysis, aims to automate the exchange of claim data and communications, ushering in a new era of productivity and enhanced digital experiences for property claims.

handdii’s proprietary software functions as a digital repair platform, connecting insurance company adjusters and policyholders to a carefully vetted network of local contractors. This integration is set to transform the property claims landscape by simplifying and optimizing the claims reconstruction process.

William Bartley, Chief Technology Officer at handdii, stated, “We're streamlining the claims process to make it an easier and better experience for policyholders, contractors, and insurance companies. To achieve this, we have integrated with industry-leading solutions to optimize our offering. Today, we are delighted to announce this integration as a pivotal component of the interconnected claims ecosystem.”

Many of the world’s leading insurers use Verisk property estimation software and claims tools, which include solutions for every phase of a building's life. Verisk’s cloud-based solutions are connected to a comprehensive ecosystem that includes an assignment network, analytical reports, cost research, project management and third-party integrations.

“We are confident that our work with handdii will have an impact across the industry by enhancing automation and productivity,” said Aaron Brunko, president, Property Estimating Solutions. “Integrations are vital in providing the proper level of support to customers and providing them with a choice in who they partner with throughout the entire claims lifecycle. We are proud of the role that Verisk and handdii are playing in delivering these impactful and technology-driven solutions.”

Through this integration, initial claim data flows from XactAnalysis to handdii. A pre-qualified local contractor is promptly assigned and can leverage Verisk’s Xactimate estimating tool. After rigorous quality assurance checks by handdii’s team, the estimate is submitted to the adjuster via XactAnalysis for review and claim approval.

Once the policyholder selects the handdii contractor to proceed with repair works, the handdii platform facilitates the collection of necessary approvals, payment of the deductible, and offers full transparency throughout the repair process. This significantly reduces the claim lifecycle.

handdii’s multi-party chat feature fosters transparent communication among all stakeholders involved in the claim. By connecting policyholders, contractors, and adjusters, appointments and decisions are expedited and integrated into XactAnalysis.

This integration eliminates the need for adjusters to switch between multiple platforms, facilitating a first-class digital claims experience for policyholders and providing flexibility for local contractors.

handdii, with its local contractor network spanning 35 states, has consistently received high customer service ratings, averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars for the past 3 years.

About Handdii

handdii provides a cutting-edge digital repair network solution to the insurance industry, streamlining property claims. Their proprietary platform connects and simplifies the workflow between insurance companies and their customers, utilizing a pre-qualified network of local contractors. handdii prioritizes cost and timeliness control, offers transparency in the repair process, and delivers a convenient and delightful experience for all parties involved. Operating in the United States and Australia since 2019, handdii partners with both top-tier and regional insurance companies in both markets. For more information, visit handdii.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com.